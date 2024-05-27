Lomax earns NSW State Of Origin debut day after running water for Temora

Zac Lomax was running water for Temora one day, the next he was called into NSW's State Of Origin team.
Lomax is one of three Group Nine juniors to be selected in Michael Maguire's new-look squad for game one next week.
Liam Martin is one of only six players to retain their place in the side from last year, while Angus Crichton returns for his 12th appearance after missing all three games last year and Lomax is set to make his debut on June 5.
The St George Illawarra winger was part of the extended Blues squad in 2020 but has forced his way into the side after being given a new role this season.
Both Martin and Lomax came through Temora's junior ranks, while Crichton was born in the town before playing his junior footy in Young.
Temora president Jack Morton is proud to have two representatives in the NSW side.
"It's quite amazing for those two young blokes," Morton said.
"Liam is an old hand at it now he's played a few of them, and played for Australia, but for Zac it's a credit for him being younger to play State Of Origin."
Lomax was back in Temora running water as the Dragons won back the Challenge Cup with a 22-10 win over Kangaroos on Saturday.
It's not the first time he's done so this season and Morton believes it just highlights what his hometown means to the 24-year-old.
"Zac was home on the weekend running water for first grade," he said.
"He's qualified and I'm sure there's not too many NRL players who are home running water for their clubs back in the bush.
"He loves to come home to do that and I think his messages would be worth listening to other than just running the matter.
"It's a credit to them and we wish them all the very best in their game."
Martin is another who enjoys coming home for games and functions when time allows.
Both were at Temora games last year.
Martin comes into the game with an injury concern after not taking part in the second half of Penrith's win over the Sharks on Saturday due to a hamstring issue.
However scans cleared him and he's been named alongside Crichton in the second row.
Maguire's predecessor Brad Fittler had a policy of avoiding selecting players that would carry any contract or media baggage into Blues camp through his tenure at the helm, something his successor has hinted will continue.
There were suggestions the saga surrounding Lomax's future, and his long-term aversion to playing on the wing, could count against him at the selection table, but Maguire told reporters on Monday that both issues were "irrelevant" when it came to handing the 24-year-old his first Blues jumper.
"I think that's probably been built up a fair bit by the outside world but I think he'd play in the front row if he's playing Origin," Maguire said.
"He's one of the form players of the comp, that's the reason we picked him."
