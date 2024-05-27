The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

'It took him a while': Lomax fulfils destiny with State of Origin selection

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
May 27 2024 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Lomax has been named on the wing for NSW. Picture John Veage
Zac Lomax has been named on the wing for NSW. Picture John Veage

"It took him a while."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.