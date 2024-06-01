Bask in charming manor-style heaven

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is a stunning manor-style home in San Isidore, set to go to auction.
This remarkable property exudes elegance and charm, boasting a range of luxurious features which selling agent Chris Ward said makes it a standout residence in the area.
"It is one of the few manor-style homes in the region with unrivalled class throughout," Chris said.
"Especially with its unique architecture and commanding views over San Isidore."
The current owners built the home in the mid-90s and are selling up to relocate, ready to pass on this incredible property to a new owner.
The home is situated on a sprawling five-acre estate, which opens up once you drive through an exquisitely private tree-lined driveway which truly sets the tone for the grandeur of the property.
As you approach the home, you are greeted by the breathtaking hilltop views which provide a sense of peace and serenity.
Step inside the residence and be enveloped by the warmth and sophistication of this charming and classy home.
The interior features double hung timber windows that flood the rooms with natural light, highlighting the rich hardwood flooring which flows throughout.
With four generously-sized bedrooms, including a parent's retreat or studio off the master bedroom, this home provides lots of space for comfortable living.
The master suite is a true sanctuary, complete with a luxurious ensuite bathroom and private wrap-around veranda offering sweeping views of the surrounding landscape.
With two living spaces and a separate dining area, there is plenty of room for entertaining and relaxation.
The ducted underfloor gas heating and evaporative cooling ensure year-round comfort for everyone.
Outside, the property features a double carport for convenience and practicality.
The wrap-around veranda provides the perfect spot to enjoy the tranquility of the outdoors while taking in the picturesque views.
"Don't miss your chance to bid at the auction today and make this magnificent home your own," Chris said.
