New era looms for Central space as homes to be demolished for apartments

A plan several years in the making to create more affordable housing in central Wagga is one step closer to completion with another four dwellings set to be demolished in the coming weeks.
Development applications for the demolition of four vacant residential homes on South Parade opposite the Duke of Kent Oval have been approved by Wagga City Council.
Houses 30, 34, 38 and 40 have been boarded up and fenced off to the public, with a total of $99,480 to be spent on the demolition.
The development applications were submitted by Antoun's Construction Pty Ltd and are part of a $3.2 million social housing redevelopment project for central Wagga.
A development application for 34 and 38 South Parade for the construction of a three-storey apartment block to be used as affordable housing has also been approved by the council.
The $8,691,131 plans lodged by Frances Beasley include 11 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom ones, as well as new access arrangements, parking and associated landscape works and consolidation of lots.
Some residents on South Parade who previously spoke to The Daily Advertiser welcomed the development but others were concerned about who their new neighbours might be.
For nearby resident Kerry Berd, development at the "run-down" sites is better than what they currently have to "put up with".
"There's rubbish all over the lawn, overgrown plants and sitting there vacant the way they are is attracting all sorts of people," she said.
"The fences don't stop kids from getting into the yard.
"I'll be glad to see the houses gone."
The progress is being welcomed by councillor Richard Foley who said Wagga needs to see significant investment in social and community housing.
"It's encouraging to see it progressing, most of that area is old government housing which will all be replaced which is good," he said.
"We're going to need a significant amount of housing - it's a huge, huge problem.
"I'm of the view that the council should also provide some housing on land."
The housing is needed now more than ever as the Tolland Renewal Project also progresses, displacing many of the suburb's residents who are or previously were living in government housing.
The project will see hundreds of government and privately owned homes in Tolland demolished with former and current tenants required to vacate.
The new affordable housing along South Parade will provide accommodation for those on the housing waiting lists, but not necessarily those affected by the Tolland Renewal Project.
Cr Foley is also concerned for those asked to vacate from their Tolland homes who had been privately renting.
"Where are the private renters going? No one seems to be able to give me an answer as to where they are going and that does concern me," Cr Foley said.
"This will just be social housing - they're assured to be put into something new, but we have another precarious other class who can't afford the rents as they are outside of where they are renting now who will be turfed out of private housing and expected to go out and rent - particularly elder residents.
"At the moment, even doctors would struggle to rent."
