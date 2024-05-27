The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Eligibility cutoffs loom for netball coaches and tough decisions are coming

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 27 2024 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal coach Claudia Barton at Gumly Oval in 2023. Picture by Ash Smith
East Wagga-Kooringal coach Claudia Barton at Gumly Oval in 2023. Picture by Ash Smith

Tough decisions are on the horizon for Farrer League coaches as players start to get locked into the top grade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.