Eligibility cutoffs loom for netball coaches and tough decisions are coming

Tough decisions are on the horizon for Farrer League coaches as players start to get locked into the top grade.
After seven games in A grade players can no longer drop back into A Reserve and as clubs wave goodbye to round eight, players across the league have been trapped.
For some clubs, the finalisation of A grade players is not of too much concern but for those who have been running a combined A-A Reserve squad, it's crunch time.
East Wagga-Kooringal coach Claudia Barton ran into eligibility issues last season and learnt her lesson.
She's been keeping an eye on numbers since.
"Last year I learnt my lesson, we had a key player get injured and then I had to look around and see who I had qualified for finals and unfortunately, for me, but fortunate for that player, we only had one person that was then able to come into finals and play," Barton said.
"You have to play a minimum of four games to be qualified for finals so that's another thing that I'm always looking at as well.
"I think it should be the first thing that all coaches are thinking about, and I know a lot of the coaches that are coaching this season have probably been in that position before so they're well aware that it is something everyone has to think about going forward."
Player unavailability through the early parts of the season means that only half of the Hawks squad has played seven times already.
Barton said as more players prepare to be locked into the top grade over the coming weeks, coaches have tough decisions ahead of them.
But her focus isn't just on A grade, she's also concerned with keeping lower grades successful too.
"I'm fortunate enough to have a strong A and A reserve squad, and I'm sure a lot of other teams do as well, there are obviously some sacrifices that teams do have to make," Barton said.
"[Some players] might be stronger in A reserve than they are in A Grade, so a tactical thing is to drop some A Graders into A Reserve to make up that difference, then they become much more competitive.
"Having a good squad across the board and strength in numbers is something that a lot of clubs love to see, but it makes it hard as a coach to make those decisions as to who goes where, which is obviously not something that you want to complain about, but definitely a great problem to have."
A self-confessed people-pleaser Barton said moving players between the two teams is one of the hardest parts of her role.
"I really struggle with it," Barton said.
"I would love to see, and I do say this at the start of the season, I would love to see absolutely everyone touch the A Grade court and get on the court with A graders.
"I think there's a massive step up from A Reserve to A Grade, it's a different level of netball, it's a great problem to have but one that I don't necessarily love dealing with because I would personally love to see everyone in A grade.
"Unfortunately, it comes down to the team dynamic and pulling on strengths and weaknesses of individual players and when you've got such a great squad, it makes it really hard to make those decisions."
While doing the netball maths to ensure she doesn't over or under qualify players moving forward, there are some benefits to the reduction in movement.
Barton said as players get locked into A Grade, opponents become more predictable.
Knowing who to expect will take the court in the second round of games helps in preparation for coming games.
"You start to learn players on the opposition teams and their strengths and weaknesses," she said.
"For example, you have your stronger teams like North Wagga and the Jets who have those consistent players in their teams that aren't going to change, so then you have to come up with a way to combat their strength and combat that, it's like a game of chess.
"It's hard to juggle but I'm sure every coach is exactly the same."
