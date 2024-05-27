Magpies coaches stand by selection calls after first loss of the season

THE Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell has stood by the Magpies' decisions at the selection table in the wake of their first loss of the season.
The Magpies suffered their first defeat of the year when they fell by five points in a thriller to East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval last Saturday.
TRYC led by three goals at quarter time, before being held goalless for two consecutive quarters to trail by nine points at the final change.
The reigning premiers then lifted to regain the lead before ultimately coughing up a seven-point lead with seven minutes remaining.
While poor discipline and inaccuracy in front of goal obviously proved costly for the Magpies, they also chose not to rush back Todd Hannam, Jack Brooks and Mark Flack from injury.
The trio starred in a thumping reserve grade win, particularly Hannam, who booted seven goals in a brilliant return from a quad injury.
While Russell conceded it's easy to look back with the benefit of hindsight, he stood by their decisions at the selection table.
"Now that you get beaten in a close game you could probably go yeah maybe we did (get it wrong) but at the time we back our decisions," Russell said.
"These guys had missed a lot of footy and Brooksy and Toddy in particular, are on the older side of things with soft tissue (injuries) so we wanted to give them the time to build confidence in themselves and not have to come in with an expectation to have to do anything.
"Say they do another soft tissue injury because the intensity's a bit higher then we've set them back further.
"We would still probably do the same thing because we have confidence in the 21, they've done the job over the last month and unfortunately we didn't get it done. We spoke with Todd as an example and he just felt, a week in a lower level where it's not as intense would be better for him.
"We've got a long term view where we're hoping to be there come finals and go deep into finals and it's a long season and you want to look after your fellas, and the other thing is you want to reward the blokes who had done the job.
"We thought they would have been very stiff. We've tried to create that culture of earn your spots and put in the work."
Russell conceded that he and Brad Aiken were disappointed with the Magpies' poor discipline late in the contest but have moved on.
"We addressed that at the end of the game," he said.
"The individuals that did it, no one sets out to do things sometimes in the heat of the moment and under pressure and they'll learn from it, as a side we'll learn from it.
"We're not going to blame boys or anything like that, it happens in footy, we've just got to learn to be better at times and we'll move forward."
Magpies supporters were left out of the rooms in the immediate moments after Saturday's loss as Aiken and Russell spoke to the players exclusively.
Russell said there was nothing special behind the move.
"There was no hidden message. We just wanted to talk to the boys," he said.
"We, as coaches, sometimes get frustrated and lose our cool but it wasn't about ripping them to shreds it was just about speaking honestly to the playing group about some things that we were disappointed with.
"How we let a game slip and we think as a senior side that's been together for a while that we would handled that situation better.
"We just said to the boys if we turn up and we're not on, it doesn't matter who we play, whether it's a contender or a side that's still developing, you can still get your pants pulled down, it was a timely reminder that we're not invincible.
"The boys aren't arrogant, they're still working hard and they're still hungry but it was a good reminder that hey, if you turn up and you're not on, and another side plays well, anyone can beat anyone."
Russell gave credit to the Hawks.
"It was probably from our perspective, disappointing, against a side who we knew were going to respond after they had a disappointing week," he said.
"We probably just didn't match their intensity and work rate on the day. Early, we got on top and we probably had a month that didn't prepare us in the best way for a tight game. We had a couple of comfortable wins and then a bye.
"It looked like when we got on top we thought it was just going to happen and credit to East Wagga, their intensity lifted and they outworked us and our boys just couldn't find our style of play. We didn't look anything like we have for a period of time.
"In the last quarter we certainly had some blokes stand up and try and carry us across the line, which was a positive, we didn't roll over or anything. Steelie and Cody Cool, as examples, really tried to will the boys over and to get back in front and then probably do some uncharacteristic things was probably the most disappointing aspect of it and we addressed that.
"We've been in a pretty lucky position for the last two years that we haven't faced too many times that we've had to put a microscope on ourselves and go, this is the things we need to be better at. There's obviously positives to come out of every loss and we'll take them.
"I think the boys have enough runs on the board based off their effort and things like that that we'll address it but not be concerned about it."
The Magpies will look for an immediate response ahead of Saturday's top of the table clash against Charles Sturt University at Peter Hastie Oval.
The Bushpigs have upset TRYC at that venue the last two seasons.
