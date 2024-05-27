The Daily Advertiser
An absurd count of homelessness in the eyes of Wagga's rough sleepers

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 27 2024 - 7:00pm
Homeless man Shane Sweeney has built a makeshift structure to camp out by the Murrumbidgee River. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Homeless man Shane Sweeney has built a makeshift structure to camp out by the Murrumbidgee River. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Just six people in Wagga have been recorded as rough sleepers in a state government tally - but the city's homeless community find that number laughably low.

Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

