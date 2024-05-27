An absurd count of homelessness in the eyes of Wagga's rough sleepers

Just six people in Wagga have been recorded as rough sleepers in a state government tally - but the city's homeless community find that number laughably low.
The 2024 NSW statewide street count, which tracks street homelessness and helps to target programs aimed at reducing it, counted 2037 people to be sleeping rough on the streets across the state between February 1 and March 1, 2024 - a 26 per cent increase for the entire state.
Murrumbidgee, Far West, Western NSW rose from 48 people to 53 over the past year, yet Wagga marked its second consecutive year of decrease.
Just six people recorded as sleeping rough on a single night during the 28-day counting period compared to eight in 2023 and 12 in 2022.
However, The Daily Advertiser went to Wilks Park in North Wagga and the Wiradjuri Walking Track behind Fitzmaurice Street on Monday morning and counted seven people there alone sleeping rough.
Shane Sweeney, a 50-year-old shearer, was one of those people camped out along the Murrumbidgee River.
He has been living on the street for close to two years now, having spent the last 13 weeks by the river, six months in a homeless shelter and six months under a tree before that.
Mr Sweeney said on any night there were more than six people sleeping rough around his camp.
"Homelessness is pretty bad here in Wagga. I'm a man of 50, there is a young fella beside me that is 23 or 24 years old and the other bloke beside me is only 30. So, it ranges from early age to elderly people," he said.
"There's not enough housing here in Wagga and nowhere for people to go and you end up in places like this.
"I think it'd be handy if we could get more government housing or if they could open up a hall at night for the homeless to sleep in swags, or a church or somewhere that can get them off the street.
"You'll see people be a lot more happy and not doing it as hard."
Another man who is doing it tough at the moment, Ron, said the government's recording of six people was "a joke".
"There's way more than six, I'd be talking 56," he said.
Ron has just started a stint at Vinnies' Edel Quinn shelter, but was informed as a crisis centre, it can only house him for three months - leading Ron to feel fearful of ending up on the streets.
"I'm scared. I haven't been sleeping that well because of that feeling, like anxiety, thinking, 'oh, what's gonna happen after this three months, you're gonna be on the street'," he said.
"I've never been like this. I've always had a job, always worked, but I haven't got a job at the moment.
"But I've got a double swag and I've got a doona and a blanket and pillow ... but I'm stressing."
Wagga Vinnies manager of homelessness and housing services, Duncan Grosse, said there were many factors that could've led to the low number recorded in the street count, from bad weather, to fewer people in town, or people just not being in a specific location that day.
He agreed the number was low and that Vinnies perceives the number of people sleeping rough and homeless in Wagga to be higher, with the Census being a better indication of homelessness.
"Vinnies recognises that this is just a rough sleeper count," he said.
"There are many other forms of homelessness. So couch surfing, boarding houses, sleeping in cars, that's homelessness. Will you see that in a rough sleeper street count? You're not going to see people couch surfing in a rough sleeper count.
"So the real number, in Vinnies opinion ... is higher than that number of six."
Mr Sweeney said he has seen the number of people on the street increase "badly" in recent years.
"People are doing it a lot harder than people realise," he said.
"I've tried real estates, I've tried re-homing, I've tried everything. I just can't get anything. They need more, we need more help."
Mr Sweeney is concerned the low number for Wagga in the annual count will lead to a lack of support and services being provided.
"You don't see [homeless people] because they are walking the streets during the day ... scabbing a feed or a smoke," he said.
" ... but they'll all head to [Wilks Park] at 4 to 5pm ... walk past here with their blankets."
