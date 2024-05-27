Gorrell feels game 'taken away' as Brothers still chase second win

Brothers are hoping to finally have some good news on the injury front as they chase their second win of the season.
Coach Aaron Gorrell hopes to have Bas Blackett, Tomasi Vakadranu and Aseri Bale return to face Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
It comes after captain Jordan Little made his return in their 32-14 loss to Southcity at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Gorrell was left frustrated after feeling a number of calls didn't go their way.
Especially a no try decision after Mitch Carter looked to have scored two minutes into the second half and the sin binning of star forward Apenisa Driti when down 18-8.
"We had a lot of things go against us but once boys credit they got back into it," Gorrell said.
"We 'bomb' a try under the post and go the wrong way on another so we should have had a comfortable lead midway through the second half but different things didn't happen."
Driti was sin binned for a lifting tackle on Jordan Baker, who played on after the incident.
Southcity added another eight points after Driti was given his marching orders with 15 minutes late to seal the win.
"If that's a sin bin I'm not here and some of the calls, I don't care what anyone says isn't first grade rugby league and if that's the standard then we're in big trouble," Gorrell said.
"It wasn't a sin bin, the kick for them to go 8-6 up wasn't a penalty, and our boys rip in that hard and when you're up against it, play some good footy to get back into the game and get it taken away from you, I just feel for the boys.
"They work that hard and we got ourselves in a position to win the game and it was taken away from us."
However it was an improved display after being thrashed by Tumut seven days prior.
Gorrell is just looking for some better execution moving forward.
"Our effort is always there, it's just execution and troops probably," he said.
"We've got blokes stepping up and playing first grade who have played a full game of under 18s and we've got four or five quality first graders out at the moment.
"Our five-eighth (Jordan Little) it's his first game back and it gave us a lot of direction.
"Our effort is always there, execution maybe not so much but we have to learn to stay in games and win."
Brothers had a couple of new faces on Sunday including fullback Peter Solien and lock Aiden Asura but they are not the recruits the club has been waiting on for months.
Immigration has been a hold up and it's something Gorrell doesn't want to focus on.
"I haven't given up on them but it's out of our hands and there's no point worrying about it," he said.
"We're just getting on with it, doing our best and trying to control things that we can control."
While Brothers should have almost everyone back on board to face Gundagai, who are up the third on the ladder after their win over Tumut, fullback Melvin Quiroga is still at least a month away with a hamstring injury sustained scoring a try in their lone win over Junee.
