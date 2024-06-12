'Almost every other league' has game equality; Buchan wants to see it here

Inaugural Julie McLean Medal winner and Collingwood VFLW premiership co-captain Grace Buchan has called for equality among local football leagues.
A key signing for Griffith ahead of the 2024 season, Buchan played eight games with the Swans this year.
When accepting her medal, alongside joint winner Majella Day, last month she called on the league to expand its offering for female footballers.
The Southern NSW Women's League has increased team numbers each year since its inauguration.
Now with a local season under her belt, Buchan is optimistic the league could be bigger and better.
"I think it's got giant potential but I don't think it's currently serving the community," Buchan said.
"I think that it needs to have equal representation with the men's just like almost every other league in Australia.
"There are a lot of girls and women that are keen to play and keen to get involved, but what is holding them back is the lack of games.
"How are you meant to get that growth, how are you meant to get that development towards all the higher competitions, if you don't have a full season and the support that the men have."
Buchan acknowledged the saturation of football codes in the Riverina and the difficulties that adding more winter games could provide to ground and umpire availability.
Many clubs currently use their netball players to boost numbers, and the league has raised concern in the past that expanding the competition may impact player retention.
Buchan said that equal representation does not necessarily mean running the season concurrently with the men's competition.
She placed a bigger emphasis on the number of games played.
"[It should be] a full-blown season," she said.
"Having the same amount of games as the men, the same amount of training, it's using [the men's competition] as an example and doing the exact same for the women's so that we can have the same opportunity to train and to develop, but also to play consistently rather than just eight games in the summer months.
"If you're really concerned about netballers, you can do football on a different day, keep it on a Friday night or a Sunday, there are ways around it.
"I have a pretty optimistic outlook on it."
Buchan believes there would also be a positive economical impact too, with clubs keeping more players involved for longer parts of the year and more supporters coming through their gates.
She also proposes bringing the junior competition in line with the women's competition, playing their games before seniors and training on the same nights.
Currently coaching for Giants Academy after playing the VFLW season with them this year, Buchan said the Riverina is a breeding ground for future talent and that senior staff at the Academy are also in support of an expansion.
AFL Riverina released a survey to clubs prior to the end of the 2024 season for feedback from players.
Buchan said that she was unaware the survey had been sent out and called for better engagement with clubs in the future.
Looking forward she said consultation with clubs and players is key in keeping women in the game.
"I really do think that they've got to listen to the voices of the women that are in the competition, not only myself because I understand I'm new to the competition, but there's so many women, like Melinda Highland who has been around and played over 350 games, that are very well established in the competition that have been pushing for this and I don't feel as though it has been recognised and it hasn't been elevated the way that it should be," she said.
Buchan understands that the league has taken steps towards engaging a consulting committee to help plan for coming seasons.
The Southern NSW Women's League has grown from six teams in its inaugural season in 2019 to 16 as of 2024.
AFL Riverina was unable to provide any update on the outcome of the player survey.
