Residents making the most of prime time at the bowser

Wagga is currently among the top three areas with the cheapest fuel on offer across the state, with a Riverina village taking unleaded 91 and diesel costs to an all-new low - if you go at the right time.
Savvy fuellers can get petrol significantly cheaper at Bethungra after 7.30pm compared to anywhere else in the region, according to residents.
During the day recentl, the unmanned Metro Petroleum Bethungra service station charges around 182.6 cents per litre for unleaded 91, but from the evening those prices drop to around 176.9cpl.
Its diesel sells at about 181.9cpl of the day and similarly drops to around 176.9cpl from about 7.30pm each night.
Cootamundra's David Sloane said he fills up at the Bethungra service station twice a week because of the price difference.
NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury it isn't uncommon for service stations to drop their prices of the evening and put them back up in the morning.
"They're not the first ones to do it, it's not a bad strategy," he said.
Bethungra resident Annette Black said it is good news for the village as it draws customers in.
"Diesel is normally 181.9 but drops to 176.9 of an evening," she said.
"The servo is unmanned and is card operated 24 hours a day.
"It's an amazing facility for a small village.
"Hopefully there is more patronage and the shop part might open as well."
Mr Khoury said petrol prices have dropped in recent weeks all over, with Wagga one of the prime places to fill up.
"The trend has been better. Oil prices have been steadily falling, regional prices have been falling, the price in Wagga has dropped five cents in the last month," he said.
"Wagga is in the top third cheapest locations at the moment.
"We've seen diesel prices fall six cents in Wagga in the last month as well."
The cheapest prices for unleaded 91 in Wagga on Monday was also at the unmanned Metro in Ashmont for 182.5cpl.
It is a huge contrast to the fuel prices in the Riverina's west, with the cheapest prices for unleaded 91 in Hay 196.9cpl at TASCO on the Sturt Highway and Ampol South Hay.
Those prices are similar in east Riverina, with the cheapest prices for unleaded 91 east of Wagga at Adelong selling for 194.9cpl at Mobil Adelong.
