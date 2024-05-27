The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Residents making the most of prime time at the bowser

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 27 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's cheapest unleaded 91 petrol as at Monday afternoon was at the Metro in Ashmont. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Wagga's cheapest unleaded 91 petrol as at Monday afternoon was at the Metro in Ashmont. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga is currently among the top three areas with the cheapest fuel on offer across the state, with a Riverina village taking unleaded 91 and diesel costs to an all-new low - if you go at the right time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.