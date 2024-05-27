The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Time to roll up the sleeve: Riverina tops flu levels for regional NSW

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
May 27 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SouthCity pharmacist Darko Bogdanovic. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
SouthCity pharmacist Darko Bogdanovic. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Calls for flu jabs, COVID tests and better hand hygiene are growing louder as COVID, RSV and influenza cases rise across the region, with the growth not expected to slow down as the winter months arrive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.