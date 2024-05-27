Time to roll up the sleeve: Riverina tops flu levels for regional NSW

Calls for flu jabs, COVID tests and better hand hygiene are growing louder as COVID, RSV and influenza cases rise across the region, with the growth not expected to slow down as the winter months arrive.
Weekly data from NSW Health revealed the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has the highest levels of influenza across regional NSW per 100,000 people, despite the flu still being at low to moderate levels.
Southcity pharmacist Darko Bogdanovic has noticed the virus has reared its head once again, as more people visit to pick up preventative prescriptions.
"We forget that it's still happening, after a couple of years ago I think we all kind of stopped and forgot about it, but it is still lingering," Mr Bogdanovic said.
"We have seen quite a few more of the antivirals going through prescriptions recently, we have access to those which is fantastic.
"Even with that, you have things like influenza, you've got COVID, the general common cold is going around too, so there's things jumping around like wildfire.
"Its just that time of year."
Rates of COVID notifications recorded across NSW are at their highest point since late January, compared to influenza levels, which haven't been as high since last August.
The MLHD saw 167 cases of influenza and 101 cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) recorded last week, with influenza increasing by 60 per cent statewide during the week - the highest increase seen this year.
The increase in influenza cases is likely to continue over the coming weeks, according to NSW Health, and Mr Bogdanovic recommends getting this year's jab as soon as possible.
"We normally recommend after Anzac Day to start getting your flu shots done to get the best coverage for the season," he said.
"We've had quite a bit of coverage from all age groups, which has been fantastic.
"Excitingly, we've had access to the nationalisation program this year, which means we can actually get subsidised vaccinations, for people like pregnant women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, which is fantastic".
RSV is a viral disease that tends to affect young kids the most, as well as the elderly, with over 1500 cases recorded across NSW in kids aged 4 and younger between May 13 and 18.
"It generally tends to affect the lungs a whole lot more than the general common cold and flu, so we tend to see issues with breathing, respiratory aid, coughing," Mr Bogdanovic said.
"We hear a lot of kids in daycare having RSV and really severe symptoms with it.
"It's one of those things where it is a little harder to treat, but it is still going around a fair bit."
There has been some decline of the disease in young children according to NSW Health despite current high levels of RSV activity and a gradual increase since late January.
Mr Bogdanovic hopes that seeing an increase in sickness around the area, no matter what the disease, will encourage those to get their jab, and spark good health practices across the city, reiterating that prevention is often the best cure.
"Washing your hands, all the appropriate hand hygiene, making sure we're catching out coughs and all the other things we teach our young kids to do, so we should do the same as adults," he said.
"If you do know young kids or yourself having those viral symptoms, your general common flu symptoms or whatever it may be, just be a bit more cautious during those time, especially around those that might be a bit more prone or at risk."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.