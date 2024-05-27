Murrumbidgee Turf Club's new lights celebrated as a 'game changer'

MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club have labelled the launch of their new trackwork lighting a resounding success.
The first official morning of trackwork under lights was held on Monday and it returned rave reviews from trainers and trackwork riders.
The $400,000 investment from the MTC is the first of its kind in country NSW and are the only trackwork solar lights in Australia.
The 38 lights, placed 40 metres apart, have enabled the club to bring forward the start of trackwork to 5am, a move that has been described as a 'game changer' for industry participants, particularly those who have secondary employment during business hours.
The project, developed and installed by JRC Electrical Services general manager Rob Ellison, is designed to light MTC's training tracks but also boasts a 'zero light reading' outside the course proper so it won't impact neighbours.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario said the lighting was a huge coup for the club.
"The MTC is delighted with the finished product, the solar trackwork lighting is a great result for everyone involved at the MTC," Ferrario said.
"A huge thank you to Rob Ellison and the team at JRC Electrical Services. Rob's vision and innovation, along with his passion and hard work, together with input from Vince Alfonso of Floth Engineering, saw him develop and install the first trackwork solar lights in Australia.
"He ensured the lights were compliant with obtrusive lighting laws, with the angulation of the lights providing suitable lighting to the MTC training tracks only, for trackwork purposes only.
"There is a zero light reading from the outside fence of the course proper, ensuring no effect on MTC neighbours."
Ferrario said the most significant aspect of the development is the fact the club can now boast consistent, more suitable, trackwork hours.
It comes just under two years after trackwork hours were pushed back as part of a safety directive from Racing NSW that drew strong criticism from participants.
"The lights will now enable trackwork to take place from 5am-9am, six days a week, 52 weeks a year," he said.
"This is greatly beneficial to trainers and track riders, especially those that have a second job.
"Previously, trackwork has commenced when first 'ambient' light for 200 metres is visible, this creating inconsistency with start times, as it could be as early as 5am in the middle of summer but as late as 7am in the middle of winter. With trackwork allowed for four hours each day, this greatly affected the finishing time for participants.
"The consistency of the 5am-9am timeframe, will create a greater life balance for participants, allowing more track riders to get involved and moving forward, open the door for new trainers to join the sport, start with a small team and have their work done in time to fulfil their full-time work commitments."
Wagga trainer Scott Spackman, who holds a 'day job', was one of the most vocal critics of the change back in July 2022.
But he could not praise the MTC, or the new lights, enough after Monday's first morning.
"They're outstanding," Spackman said.
"It is deadset a credit to everyone involved. Seriously.
"Yeah it's taken a while but as one trainer said to me this morning, it's like being a kid at Christmas. It was. I'm rapt."
Spackman will now be able to have his team worked before they would have even started before the lights were installed.
"My riders were back this morning by the time the first ones would normally go out," he said.
"It's a game changer for me."
The option to go solar is expected to save MTC a considerable amount. It is estimated electric lights would have cost the club more than $1 million, plus significant ongoing bills.
Ferrario hopes the lights are another significant step towards a state of the art training facility at the MTC.
"The solar lighting project was a $400,000 commitment from the MTC, the first club in country NSW to do so and to further the training facilities for now and into the future, with the ultimate goal of building a stable complex that will benefit from the lights, allowing greater numbers of horses to be trained at the MTC," he said.
"An option to install electric lights would have cost $1m plus and the solar options of course means there will be no ongoing bills apart from periodic maintenance."
Ferrario said the feedback was overwhelmingly positive on Monday.
"Feedback from jockey Danny Beasley, who has experience riding around the world and under lights at that and has now turned his focus to training at the MTC, is that the lighting project was 'absolutely brilliant, fantastic, riding on the sand tracks was like it was daytime'," he said.
"Many riders gave feedback on the first morning of use and commented the lights 'are great, we love them'."
