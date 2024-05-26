Speeding driver with child in car tested positive for drugs: Police

A man allegedly caught driving more than 30 kilometres over the speed limit on a Riverina highway allegedly tested positive for drugs while a child was in the car.
Around 3.49pm on Sunday, May 26, police attached to Riverina Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement as part of Operation Furious on the Hume Highway, at Tumblong.
During patrols, police detected a black coloured Holden Captiva allegedly travelling in a northbound direction at 148kmh.
Police stopped the vehicle a short distance later.
Officers said they observed two passengers on board, an adult and a child.
The 30-year-old man behind the sheel produced a NSW Provisional driver licence, which was endorsed as suspended due to demerit points.
The driver was submitted to a breath test, returning a negative result.
He was then subjected to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive result to cannabis.
The driver was arrested and conveyed to Gundagai Police Station where he was submitted to a secondary oral fluid test which also allegedly returned a positive result to cannabis.
The driver was subsequently issued with a court attendance notice for the offence of driving while suspended.
He was also issued with an infringement notice for P2 driver exceed speed limit by more than 30kmh, valued at $1036.
Police are awaiting analysis results of the secondary drug test.
