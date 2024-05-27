Alleged highway pursuit ends in crash and meth, knives seized

A driver who allegedly lead police on a dangerous pursuit along a Riverina highway will appear before the courts.
He caught the attention of Riverina Highway Patrol officers as they conducted high visibility patrols on the Hume Highway, south of Gundagai, on May 6.
Around 11.40am, officers detected a white SsangYong SUV travelling northbound at a speed of 172kmh in a signposted 110kmh zone.
Police attempted to intercept the vehicle, however it allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued for approximately 30 kilometres, before the vehicle attempted to exit the Hume Highway onto Muttama Road at Coolac, police said.
The vehicle allegedly failed to negotiate the T-intersection and continued down an embankment, colliding with some trees.
The occupants of the vehicle allegedly than ran from the scene.
Police conducted a thorough search of the area where they located all three vehicle occupants nearby.
Upon a subsequent search of the vehicle, three knives, a face covering, and a small quantity of cannabis and methamphetamine was located, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and conveyed to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment of minor injuries following the collision, where he allegedly refused to provide a blood sample.
He will face Wagga Local Court on charges of driving while having never held a licence, police pursuit, drug-driving, refusing to provide a blood sample, driving at dangerous speeds, cannabis possession, methamphetamine possession and custody of a knife in a public place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.