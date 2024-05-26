Reconciliation needed 'now more than ever': leaders

Where did that weekend go?
It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with your Monday top stories.
Wagga First Nations leaders reflected on horrors and hurt of the Stolen Generations and the need for reconciliation as a healthy crowd gathered at the Sorry Rock yesterday to mark Sorry Day, Andrew Mangelsdorf reports.
In sport, Courtney Rees has the Group Nine latest, Matt Malone breaks down the best moments of Farrer League, and Tahlia Sinclair and Jimmy Meiklejohn have a swag of takes from SIRU, netball, Riverina League and more.
There will be some big issues covered off at tonight's council meeting, including the matter of whether to rename Michael Slater Oval or not, and a fresh unit complex proposed for the city's medical precinct.
We'll have updates on our website after the meeting, so stay tuned.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
