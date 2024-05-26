The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Blues, backs and bring it on: hot takes from round seven in Group Nine

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 26 2024 - 9:25pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mal Aitken lit up Twickenham on Saturday with three tries in Tumut's narrow loss to Gundagai.
Mal Aitken lit up Twickenham on Saturday with three tries in Tumut's narrow loss to Gundagai.

Malik Aitken is embracing his new role in Tumut's back line.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.