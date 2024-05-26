The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina-based GP trainees praise innovative new pathway

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 27 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural GP trainees Nicola Kermode, Ariah Steel and Lily Hogan with single employer model project lead Courtney Challinor. Picture contributed
Rural GP trainees Nicola Kermode, Ariah Steel and Lily Hogan with single employer model project lead Courtney Challinor. Picture contributed

A government program aimed at attracting doctors to the regions has kicked off, with more than half of the current doctors based in the Riverina region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.