Riverina-based GP trainees praise innovative new pathway

A government program aimed at attracting doctors to the regions has kicked off, with more than half of the current doctors based in the Riverina region.
21 doctors under the rural generalist single employer pathway program have begun their training in regional hospitals, with eight based in the MLHD alone, under a state government program aimed at attracting more doctors to the bush.
The single employer model - based on an innovative program trialled in the MLHD - provides a coordinated pathway that makes it easier and more attractive for junior doctors to train as GPs.
The program provides secure employment over the training period and ensures GP trainees are being paid the same amount as their hospital-trained counterparts.
One Wagga based rural GP trainee in her final year who took part in the MLHD trial of the single employer model is doctor Ariah Steel.
Originally from Sydney, Dr Steel praised the single employer model and said she has "really enjoyed" it.
"It really suited me, because, going through work after internship and residency, a lot of my colleagues were going onto hospital-based training programs for their salary, annual leave and study-leave," Dr Steel said.
But she said in contrast, doctors like her who opt for the GP pathway traditionally take a different path where they "don't have any salary or annual leave, study leave or maternity leave" as well as taking a "significant pay cut".
"It is disappointing that that's the way GP training has been designed," Dr Steel said.
But now that she is under the single employer model, Dr Steel said it has enabled her to continue on with her training as a rural GP while remaining on a "salary comparable to that of my hospital colleagues".
Dr Steel said working under the model, she receives a salary from NSW Health that involves a billing agreement between the government and the private GP practices involved.
"[That means] I can focus on training and learning general practice, rather than thinking about my contract and how to bill in order to get paid properly," she said.
"And also, having a career salary meant I could consider buying a house and have more financial security."
When she first began training as a doctor nearly six years ago, Dr Steel spent 12 months working in emergency as a senior resident medical officer, before spending the next 18 months in general practice at Deniliquin.
"While I was there, I worked four days per week in general practice and one day in emergency, plus on-call for emergency over weekends," she said.
"It was great to be able to work between the hospital and private practice really easily on a single salary, rather than negotiating separate contracts between the hospital and GP [work]."
She then completed six months of anaesthetics training and now works full time in obstetrics in Wagga, and praised the single employer pathway.
"I haven't needed to negotiate a new contract, it's remained the same the entire time," Dr Steel said.
"I even have flexibility to go in and out of the hospital as I need to, so I've really enjoyed it."
When she completes the program, Dr Steel hopes to work as a GP obstetrician in a small town.
"I would love to be able to have an ongoing contribution to the emergency department in a small rural town as well. And that requires a generalist [doctor] with multiple roles in the community in order to serve those people in the best way possible."
Dr Steel also hopes to remain in the Riverina, with some ties to the region.
"My boyfriend's family is from around the Murray region, so I'd say somewhere smaller than Wagga, but I really like living in the Riverina," she said.
Meanwhile, Lily Hogan from Cootamundra recently joined the program and is currently undertaking her training in Wagga towards a career working as a rural GP.
Ms Hogan joined the program this year and said her experience so far has been "really positive".
She said this is due to the fact the program is able to "provide you with the experience you need without having to reapply for jobs.. and that it gives you certainty - in that you get experience, maintain employment and work towards the goal of becoming a rural generalist with capabilities in different areas," she said.
Ms Hogan said she was working in Wollongong when she was accepted into the position at Wagga, which enabled her to undertake training in paediatrics - something that is required on the path to becoming a rural GP.
"I hadn't been able to do that training in Wollongong, but I have very easily been able to say to Wagga Hospital [management] that I needed to do that, and that was facilitated very easily, so I will now be doing three months training in that area," she said.
Ms Hogan said getting important training on the pathway to becoming a GP like that can "be quite difficult" for those not working under a "single employer contract".
Nicola Kermode from Orange, has also recently joined the single employer model and is now training in the emergency department at Wagga Base.
Ms Kermode has also had a really positive experience so far, and said it was particularly great to have Dr Steel as a mentor.
"[It's great to have] people who have been through exactly the same stage of training that I am going through now," she said.
"And I've seen them become established in their careers and what options there are [going forward], which is really cool."
She said this provides important guidance that can be lacking under the more "classical" approach to GP training that is "very self-directed".
"[The single employer model is] a really great structure, and it means we have people who have been what we have been through [around us] who we can ask questions of."
Single employer model project lead Courtney Challinor said the rural GP trainees are key to providing better healthcare in the regions because they are the "jack of all trades".
Ms Challinor said they are "highly skilled" and a lot is expected of them in small regional communities, because emergency doctors from the bigger cities "aren't willing to go and work in those places because there is not enough case load for it to be sustainable".
Despite this, she said the rural GP trainees also undertake training in emergency medicine in addition to their GP training and provide the "same level of care".
It comes as a call goes out for more doctors to join the program with applications set to open in mid-July. The next intake of rural generalist trainees will begin training in rural and regional communities in early 2025.
A NSW Health spokesperson said the specific training these doctors receive "ensures GPs have the right mix of skills to practise in rural settings, with specialised training in primary care and emergency medicine as well as obstetrics, anaesthetics or mental health services".
"This important initiative will not only help us strengthen the regional health workforce, but also give rural generalist trainees greater security to make a life for themselves in our wonderful rural and regional communities," the spokesperson said.
Recruitment for the 2025 Clinical Year opens on 16 July 2024. To apply visit the NSW Health website.
Regional health minister Ryan Park said the new program is "helping to increase the number of rural generalists across NSW".
Mr Park said it is "growing the GP workforce while at the same time improving access to specialist medical practitioners for regional, rural and remote communities".
"They are an essential part of our rural, regional, and remote communities as they share their time and skills across our regional emergency departments and their general practices," he said.
"Our first group of trainees is already working in communities across regional NSW, and I'm pleased to announce we are opening recruitment for the next group of trainees on 16 July, with these doctors set to start work in our regions early in 2025."
