Southcity extends best run in three years after battling past Brothers

Southcity overcame a sloppy first half and plenty of resistance from Brothers to make it three wins in a row for the first time in three seasons.
The Bulls have already had more success this season than in either of their past two however coach Cleve McGhie knows there's more improvement to come.
After becoming the first team Kangaroos last week, it took a while for Southcity to find their feet at Equex Centre on Sunday.
It wasn't until midway through the second half they really clicked into gear with two quick tries either side of the sin binning of star Brothers forward Apenisa Driti turning the tide.
McGhie was pleased to take a 32-14 victory even if he was left far from impressed by their performance.
"The first half I wouldn't even call it football, it was disgraceful," McGhie said.
"It was shocking.
"I'm not very happy about the win.
"It's good to get the points but the style of footy we played was ugly.
"We talked about it this week if we came into it with the wrong mindset and the wrong attitude and even though we addressed it that first 40 minutes was ugly.
"There was a little bit of improvement in the second half when we went back to playing direct and played tough."
Southcity were first on the board when Mitch Bennett scored six minutes in but it was Brothers who took an 8-6 lead into half-time after tries to Auda Gaudi and Driti.
They looked to extend their advantage further to start the second half only for Mitch Carter to have been ruled to have lost the ball over the line.
Jesse Fitzhenry swooped on a dropped kick to put the Bulls back in front.
McGhie then stretched out to extend the lead with 18 minutes remaining.
Driti was then given his marching orders for a lifting tackle and Kyle McCarthy slotted his third penalty goal before scoring a run away try in the following set.
Brothers didn't hit down a man when Epeli Pio crossed before Luke Gladman sealed the win for the Bulls.
Southcity remain a win clear in fifth spot, only behind Kangaroos through points differential.
Both of Southcity's losses so far have been against teams below them on the ladder.
However McGhie feels they are starting to put more consistent performances together.
However he is looking for a better display against second placed Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
"They are a tough side who got over 'Roos so we will have it in but if we turn up with the right attitude we should get the result and if we play our style of football more than likely it will go our way but if we turn up like we did in the first 40 it will be a very long and tough day for us," he said.
Albury secured just their second win of the season to ensure they stay within touching distance of Group Nine's top five.
The Thunder proved too good for an understrength Junee outfit at Laurie Daley Oval.
Albury jumped out to an 18-0 lead before withstanding a comeback from the Diesels.
Hooker Joel Munro crossed to get the home team within six points however Albury responded with two more of their own to help take a 30-18 win.
It is the first time since round two that Albury have scored a win.
They remain two points outside the top five approaching the midway point of the season with games against Tumut and Brothers, who are both below them on the ladder, to come either side of the June long weekend bye.
The loss leaves the Diesels last with just the one win to their credit heading into consecutive byes.
They then tackle Kangaroos to complete the first half of the season on June 15.
