GGGM overcomes early challenge to run out big winners over Goannas

A dominant burst in the third quarter guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a ten-goal win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
After conceding the first two goals of the second half, the Lions then piled on seven of the next eight goals to head into three-quarter-time with a 45-point lead.
They then kicked three goals to one in the last term which guided them to a 16.16 (112) to 7.10 (52) victory.
The Goannas had reduced the margin to just nine points at the second-minute mark of the third quarter and they looked to have all the momentum.
However the Lions then made the most of some undisciplined acts from the Goannas and GGGM coach Sam Martyn was glad his side could put their foot down and run away with the contest.
"I think when it came to just playing footy we were able to stand up and deliver when it mattered," Martyn said.
"We didn't get sucked into the fire and the heat in the game, we were able to withstand it and just play the game on our terms.
"The result sort of reflects that which is great."
The Lions took a seven-point lead into the first break and they extended that out to 21 at halftime thanks to a late goal from Jack McCaig.
However it was during the third term where all the action unfolded.
Quick goals to Xavier Moller and Lewis Pulver had the Goannas back in the hunt, however the Lions hit back through Matt Hamblin, Shannon Butterfield and Zac Burhop.
Pulver then had his fourth of the afternoon to respond for MCUE before the Lions surged again kicking the next four to head into the final change up by nearly eight goals.
Pulver had his fifth early in the last quarter, but goals to McCaig, Tom Anderson and Hamblin saw the Lions extend their winning margin out to 60 points.
It's the Lions seventh win of the season and Martyn was delighted his side could continue their excellent start to the year.
"We're thrilled to come away and win by 10 goals," he said.
"It hasn't been a happy hunting ground previously, so it's nice to see we are starting to reverse that form.
"We always want to be that team that wherever the game is and whatever time it is, we can play our brand of footy.
"I think we showed in full effect today that we were capable of that."
McCaig and Hamblin both finished with three goals apiece in the win while Tom Sase also kicked two important goals during the Lions dominant run in the third quarter.
Martyn was thrilled with the efforts of McCaig and he noted that he's been playing some excellent footy over the last month.
"Yeah Keggy was awesome," he said.
"When you've got to guard Tommy B (Banuelos) and Foles (Dan Foley) when he's down there, we are often going to get a mismatch and it seemed to be Keggy's day today.
"He kicks another three, but it just shows how diverse we are and we've just got a plethora of options going forward.
"It just makes us a bit more multi-dimensional and to have 32 scoring shots is a fantastic result."
Jack Sase was another strong contributor for the Lions down back and he was particularly influential early in the contest with a number of intercept marks.
Martyn agreed that Sase had a terrific game and he noted how the defender has become a real leader for the Lions down back.
"Yeah Jack's been brilliant the last couple of weeks," he said.
"He's starting to really build some form and he's a real general for us down there now.
"Obviously he has that defence first mentality, but I think what he's doing now is he's able to intercept and really provide from an attacking perspective too and set us up once we do turn the footy over.
"I'm really pleased with the way Jack's playing."
Full Time
GGGM 2.3 6.8 13.11 16.16 (112)
MCUE 1.2 3.5 6.8 7.10 (52)
GOALS: GGGM: J McCaig 3, M Hamblin 3, T Sase 2, Z Burhop, L Hatty, S Butterfield, J Peck, T Banuelos, T Anderson, J Sullivan, N Hamblin; MCUE: L Pulver 5, F Collins, X Moller
