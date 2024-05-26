Battery suspected after fire rips through Riverina building

A battery is believed to be the cause of a fire that ripped through a Riverina building on Sunday.
Emergency services raced to the scene of a garage fire on Cowabbie Street, Ganmain shortly before 3pm on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters attended a property in the township to find a detached garage measuring approximately seven metres by seven metres on fire.
Inspector Ben Shepherd said the garage measuring 7 metres by 7 metres in size and built out of fibro and brick suffered extensive damage during the blaze during the hours-long fire fight.
"We are advised around 50 per cent of the building has suffered fire damage, with the remaining portion damaged by smoke and water," Inspector Shepherd said.
The Inspector said the fire was contained shortly after 5pm and that fortunately no one was injured during the incident.
He also shed some light on the possible cause of the blaze.
"The cause of the fire is believed to be a large battery... [located] within the shed that appears to have caught alight," Inspector Shepherd said.
Police and Essential Energy workers also attended the incident.
There have been several house fires in the region in recent weeks, and Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Stewart Alexander reminded residents as the weather cools down, to ensure they have a working smoke alarm.
"Now that the weather is getting quite cold, it's really important to make sure you have a working smoke alarm in your home," superintendent Alexander said.
He said it's also important to check it regularly to ensure it is working.
Further information about staying safe in the cold can be found on the Fire and Rescue NSW website.
