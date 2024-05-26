'Urgently needed': New medium-density housing slated for central Wagga

The construction of "urgently needed" housing could soon get underway in central Wagga if an ambitious new $3.2 million development gets the green light at council this week.
On Monday night, Wagga City Councillors will decide on whether to approve the construction of nine two-storey dwellings at 251 Edward Street.
The development will see the construction of 19 bedrooms and also the provision of car parks for residents just 190 metres from the intersection of Edward and Docker Streets and diagonally opposite the Wagga Base Hospital.
The development on a currently vacant lot will also see a 1.8 metre high fence built at the front of the property despite a regulation specifying this must be at a maximum of 1.2 metres high.
A council report said the applicant justified its call for a higher fence saying high fences are not uncommon in the area, that it would offer privacy and help stem the flow of highway noise pollution, and that the development would help increase housing density in an accessible part of town.
Council staff have recommended the multi-dwelling housing development be approved, saying the project is acceptable for the medium-density zone in which it is located.
Staff found it was compliant with environmental regulations and the proposed nature of the development would not cause any signifcantly adverse impacts on the surrounding environment or neighbourhood.
Councillor Richard Foley also welcomed the proposed development.
"That block of land has been vacant for a number of years, so it will be good to see some more dwellings going up in the city, which are urgently needed," Cr Foley said.
Despite the large number of homes proposed to be built on the single block, he said it wasn't that unique for the area.
"There are already blocks of flats and units around there," he said.
While the land is privately owned, Cr Foley said depending on who buys them, there is a possibility they could be let out to hospital staff.
"I expect it will serve a decent purpose, either for staff or visitors to the hospital, depending on what [the owners] intend on doing with the premises," he said.
Despite the property being located diagonally opposite the the entrance to the Wagga Base Hospital, Cr Foley has no concerns more traffic would negatively impact motorists in the area.
"There's already heavy traffic there, due to the hospital and [the fact it's located on] the highway," he said.
Weighing into the housing crisis and whether this development would help address that, Cr Foley said it was a positive step, but wouldn't make much of a difference on its own.
"It will be of use, but we need a huge amount of housing supplied to make any significant dent in the housing crisis.
"But as I've been saying, the quicker we can get development applications and approvals out on the ground, and people starting to construct [places, the better].
Cr Foley decried the "myriad of issues" currently facing the construction industry.
"It's not just the planning side of things, but also the cost, the availability of trades, and even the availability of getting cheaper finance.
"There are some terrible hurdles all over the place, with a variety of factors all colliding, making it very difficult for the construction industry at the moment."
He also believes the issue is not going away anytime soon.
"I don't see any sign of that easing, and that's the problem," he said.
"My personal view is if we are going to sort out the housing crisis, there has to be a much more significant input by the federal government than what we currently have."
