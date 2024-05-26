Demons overcome illness to topple Tigers, Goannas back strong after byes

There were big wins aplenty around the courts this weekend with several clubs earning double digit wins.
After a tight first half, the Demons swung momentum in their direction for a comfortable win over Wagga Tigers.
Playing coach Olivia Jolliffe was pleased with the performance from her team, especially their attacking end.
The combination of Tameka Scott, Rebecca Friderich, and Lily Webb has been getting better by the week.
Jolliffe said the players are really starting to meld together how she'd like them to, and adjust to each other's game.
Considering illness has also been ripping through the club over the past fortnight, she was happy with the 58-39 win.
"We always know Tigers are athletic and physical, and really did challenge us last season," Jolliffe said.
"We went in with the understanding that we would have a tough game on our hands, especially playing their home game.
"They pushed up until about half time and then we were able to get a breakaway and build, there's still plenty of little things that we need to work on, some lulls that need to be shorter and fewer, but overall I'm happy."
Grateful for the indoor game, with Tigers utilising Bolton Park Stadium as their home ground this season, Jolliffe said it's a good opportunity to practise on the surface ahead of finals later in the year.
It's also friendlier on her knees.
"I enjoy playing indoors," she said.
"I think it just brings a different level of intensity, most indoor courts the way they're built, it has a spring in it so you are going a fraction harder than if you're on an outdoor court."
Jolliffe also said she enjoys the atmosphere at an indoor court, with the echo making crowds feel louder and more involved.
She said the removal of weather factors change up game dynamics also, especially to the benefit of clubs with long range shooters.
Moving between indoor and outdoor courts throughout the season, Jolliffe has been encouraging her players to stay focused on the challenges present, be that poor weather or a louder crowd.
"I know it's cliche but it really is one quarter at a time," she said.
"I'm just getting the girls to really focus their thoughts and processes on what's in their control right now and not thinking ahead to the next quarter or the following game.
"You have to be fully present in what's happening right here right now, and what you can control, not worrying about the people around you, but just what's in your power.
"The girls really stepped up and did that.
"I thought defensively we were probably not too hot, but it was a game where we were trying new combinations as well which is exciting because it means we've got that depth."
After a self-admitted slow start last week, a back at full strength Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes had a sizable win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Last week's 10 goal win over Leeton-Whitton was a surprisingly close contest, but coming into that game after two weeks off, the Goannas lacked momentum.
Back into the full swing of the season, midcourter Mikaela Cole said the team took to the court wanting to win and put in the efforts to play out a full four quarters.
"I definitely thought we were better out there compared to last week's game where we had a bit of a slower start and a bit of a slower run," Cole said.
"We went out there with the mentality that we were going to have strong game today.
"I was definitely a consistent four quarters this week which was one of our main goals coming back into it this week, to have a strong start, a good warm up and then bringing that the rest of the three quarters after that."
In a physical game, Cole said it was good to get some tough body-on-body play before next weekend's game against Coolamon.
Feeling that physical contests reduce the leeway for mistakes on court, she said this win sets the team up well moving forward.
"I don't mind a bit of a physicality," she said.
"I think it really challenges you to be strong and drive onto the ball hard as well."
Fellow midcourter Phoebe Wallace was the standout player for the day.
Working well both in the air and low to the ground, Wallace was doing everything the Goannas could have asked from her.
"She had a ripper, her footwork was awesome, she was getting up and around the body, up in the air as well, hunting and getting lots of touches and tips outside the circle too," Cole said.
Turvey Park 47 d Narrandera 35
Coolamon 61 d Griffith 57
Collingullie-Wagga 58 d Wagga Tigers 39
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 76 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 37
