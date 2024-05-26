Saints push past early nerves to sit a game clear, Ladies Day bliss for 'Roos

Temora put on a show at their annual Ladies Day this weekend with a massive 31 goal win.
The Kangaroos have returned to form in recent weeks, after a spat of consecutive losses early in the season they go into next weekend's bye on the back of three wins.
Player availability has been fluctuating for the reigning premiers but with a full squad of 12, they were too strong for the Bushsows, earning a comfortable 64-33 win.
Meanwhile at Gumly Oval, the Hawks were also celebrating the women at their club, and the hosts did well to keep the mood high.
A win over The Rock-Yerong Creek keeps East Wagga-Kooringal in a three way lock for third position, with each club notching up five wins for the season.
On the road to what they had expected to be a tough game, Barellan added to Coleambally's woes.
The Two Blues handed their hosts a 23 goal loss as they continue to establish themselves as a top contender.
North Wagga have overcome early nerves and now sit a game clear atop the Farrer League ladder.
The Saints handed the Northern Jets their second loss of the year to remain undefeated in Ardlethan.
Victorian recruit Jasmine Condliffe said after struggling to find their feet early in the game, the Saints settled into their roles.
"It felt really good, being a warmer day everyone was going in a little bit conservative," Condliffe said.
"I think we had the confidence going into the game, we had a bench so were able to bring fresh legs on, it was very competitive.
"We took a little bit to settle into the game, once we found our rhythm and they found their rhythm, it became who can overcome those turnovers and who could counteract that better."
North Wagga started the season low on player with injuries carried over from last season and the football season.
Now with the full squad back in action, Condliffe said the increase in players available on the bench has made a significant, immediate impact.
"The last two weeks it has definitely made a huge difference having some fresh legs," she said.
"Being able to roll on subs makes it so much better and gives everyone that experience just to have a bit of time off then put 110 per cent into the whole game.
"It was nice to have a break out of centre for like a good five or seven minutes just to allow my legs just to calm down a little bit.
"I was gonna say every time I've watched you guys play so far this year, you would definitely not had a break.
"It was great, and those different combinations gave the girls a different intensity to slow the ball down and I think that helped as well yesterday."
Now seven games into her time with the Saints, Condliffe said the club has lived up to expectations.
Arriving in town for work, it was a connection at the gym that led her to the other side of the river.
Finding her rhythm within the team she said since round one the connection she has as a centre moving down the court gets stronger each week.
"North Wagga has definitely lived up to its expectations and I'm very happy, I'm feeling settled now with the team and finding my groove with them all," she said.
"It's extremely important to have those connections and each one of the girls is different, there's so much versatility, being a new centre trying to combat that, it was challenging at start but I've definitely found my feet now."
The Saints now begin preparations for their top of the table clash with Barellan next weekend.
On the road, Condliffe said the travel doesn't bother her.
In fact, she doesn't think home or away advantages have been impacting the team at all.
"All the girls in the other teams and the supporters, they're hanging around and getting around to support us, and vice versa A grade is getting around the younger girls and all the other teams
"There's a good network to support everyone and I think that provides a little bit of a confidence boost throughout all the teams."
East Wagga-Kooringal 50 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 37
Temora 64 d Charles Sturt University 33
North Wagga 40 d Northern Jets 49
Barellan 63 d Coleambally 40
