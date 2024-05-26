Attitude doesn't just improve the game, but what these players take from it

Discipline has been the theme of the season for Tumut so far and as they control their emotions, they're learning to control the game.
The Bulls has a confident win over Reddies on Saturday in what coach Kylie Jensen said was a controlled performance.
Speaking to the team over the past five weeks about the importance of holding their tongues and keeping the referees onside, Jensen has been impressed with the changes in attitude she has seen.
"We've worked a lot on not talking back to the ref, having more discipline adn they definitely showed that yesterday," Jensen said.
"There's lots of players who have never really played before that are really improving as the season goes on.
"They're all coming together as a team now, their hard work is paying off, we'll keep going on the basics and keep improving on that."
Stepping off the field for the first time this season, Jensen admitted it's been hard to watch but her body just can't hold up to the game anymore.
With plenty more to share with her side, she said the sport gives players so much more than just a game to play.
On field attitude isn't just important for how the individual plays, but the team.
After winning just one game last season, the Bulls have already shown how much they've improved, but Jensen knows they can give more.
"It's one of those sports that you can just take it all out on the field, it clears your head, your body is always sore but it helps with your mental health so much," she said.
"[Your attitude] affects how you play, but it also affects the reffing.
"You don't want to get the refs off side so that they're calling the smallest errors.
"When you start losing your discipline, it affects every aspect of the game which gets frustrating, and then you as a player get frustrated and then you're not going to play as well as you should be playing because you're too busy trying to have a say at the ref or make silly mistakes it's definitely a thing that interrupts the whole game."
With no warnings issued throughout this week's game Jensen was impressed with how they held themselves in a tough contest.
They showed improvement in last week's loss to Griffith and controlled themselves and the game even better this weekend.
Her first year off-field, watching from the sidelines has changed Jensen's vision as a coach.
With freedom to watch every play and see the field as a whole, she has enjoyed returning to training each week with a specific focus.
Coming into a bye this weekend, the Bulls will focus on fitness and watch back some of their games from the year so far.
Being able to watch back plays that could be better or were done well is beneficial for players as they try to improve their game.
Players new to the sport this year particularly benefit from seeing the footage back.
First season player Vilimaina Tuidraki was particularly impressive.
"We had a couple of girls that turned up for training this week just come, had never really played before and we put them on the field and I was incredibly surprised with how hard they were hitting a ball up and how hard they were tackling.
"The points went to Vili, she's one of the new ones, we've got a few that have been with us for a while, like Teisha Freeman, she's really good at leading and communicating on the field.
"We've got a pretty good team this year to head into finals that's for sure."
WAC 29 (tRries: E. Kuchel, E. Burnett, J. Hill, C. Cunial, G. Stringer Conversions: C. Harpley (2)) d Albury Wodonga 0
Griffith Women's 28 (Tries: S. Seukeni, A. Parker, L. Katoa, M. Lonsdale Conversions: L. Katoa (3), S. Kelsey) d Waratahs 5 (Tries: A. Fowler)
Tumut 29 d Reddies 20
