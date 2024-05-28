Experienced key defender close to a return for Turvey Park

Turvey Park coach Cal Dooley is expecting key defender Tim Doyle to return from a knee injury in the next couple of weeks.
Doyle last played for the Bulldogs in their round three loss to Leeton-Whitton and his omission has meant that Josh Ashcroft has taken on his role at fullback.
Dooley was unsure of exactly when Doyle would return, however he believed that the experienced defender wasn't too far off being back available for selection.
"We are hoping to have Timmy back in the next couple of weeks," Dooley said.
"He had a bit of a knee problem and I've got to talk to him to figure out what's going on, but we are hoping to have him back in the next couple of weeks."
Fellow key defender Chase Grintell is also on the sidelines currently for the Bulldogs after he fractured his patella in their round five win against Griffith.
Dooley was expecting Grintell to be sidelined for roughly eight to nine weeks which would have him in line for a return around rounds 13 to 14.
After a shaky start to the season, the Bulldogs have bounced back well over the past three weeks notching up wins against Griffith and Narrandera while they also hung with Collingullie-Wagga for three quarters last weekend.
Dooley believed his side were starting to find their feet this season and he felt there had been a strong response after their shock loss to the Crows back in round three.
"We obviously had to do a bit of soul searching after that Leeton loss," he said.
"But the way we have addressed everything since then and the footy and brand that we're playing since that game is exactly what we want to be known for.
"Every week we are getting stronger and I'm pretty excited for what this squad can do in the back half of the year."
The Bulldogs had 16-year-old Jag Ashcroft make his first grade debut in their win over Narrandera and Dooley felt the teenager performed well at senior level.
"Yeah Jag was excellent," he said.
"He's been battling away in the 17's, he had a really good pre-season and he's probably one of our best trainers every week.
"It was just reward for him to get his go and he definitely took his opportunity, I just wished he kicked a little bit straighter though because I think he kicked 1.6.
"He had a terrific game though, he had no fear and every time he got it he was trying to break lines which is exactly what you want from those young fellas.
"We were very happy with how he played and the dash that he gives us is outstanding."
