'Magical' Adil keeps bringing the heat for Tolland as temperatures drop

Tolland have continued their flawless start to the year earning themselves another big win, this time over Henwood Park.
Coach Ahmed Al-Rubie said he couldn't be happier with how the team has opened the season.
Admitting they were slow to start, once they shifted into gear Al-Rubie said his team was unstoppable.
Though he didn't score himself, another standout game for Adil Sulaiman led the Wolves to victory.
"Adil was superb, with three assists, he was fantastic," Al-Rubie said.
"His vision was crucial to us winning, he was absolutely crucial, you'd be struggling to score goals without the key through balls.
"He's a magical player, and we love having him in the team."
Recruited from Lake Albert during the off season, he has scored three times in four games.
Captain Nicholas Tsipiras capitalised on Sulaiman's efforts throughout the game, scoring twice, while Charlton Zahra and Muzban Sulaiman each had singles.
Impressed with how the side lifted intensity as the game went on, Al-Rubie said they resisted falling into Henwood Park's style of play.
"It was a really really good display from the boys, Henwood Park had a really strong first 20-minutes, had lots of really good chances on goal.
"Then I feel like we grabbed hold of the game, started playing our style, and we were really threatening.
"We got the goals, and defended really well in the second half.
"We like to be explosive, with an element of control."
Confident in what the team has been putting on field so far this year, they'll come up against one of their biggest challenges yet next week in Lake Albert.
Both clubs came into the 2024 season with a point to prove.
While Tolland are still feeling the hurt of losing a grand final, the Sharks have not forgotten it was the Wolves who ended their run a week too soon.
But regardless of bubbling rivalry, Al-Rubie is confident in his side.
"When we click into gear, we are unstoppable going forward," he said.
This year's season has further complexity for coaches, with Saturday night's fixture time adding a new complication to the game.
As the temperatures continue to drop balancing player well-being and team needs is harder.
"With substitutions being roll on, roll off, you've got to be mindful if someone is coming off that they don't get injured," he said.
"if they do come back on, they need to keep warm.
"We need to keep that in consideration."
Leeton 5 d Young 2
Tolland 4 d Henwood Park 1
Lake Albert 2 d Wagga United 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.