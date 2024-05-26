Wagga leaders hear reconciliation needed 'now more than ever'

Wagga First Nations leaders reflected on horrors and hurt of the Stolen Generations and the need for reconciliation as community leaders and members gathered to mark the 27th annual National Sorry Day.
Gathering at the Sorry Rock by the Wollundry Lagoon on Sunday morning, Wiradyuri community leaders recalled the ongoing pain and hurt inflicted on the First Nations people as a result of what is known as the Stolen Generations - where children were forcibly removed from their families between the mid-1800s and the 1970s.
This year's Sorry Day theme is "Now, more than ever", reminding people that the "fight for justice and the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will - and must - continue".
Addressing the gathering of more than 100 people including Wagga mayor Dallas Tout, Riverina police district inspector Jill Gibson and other dignitaries, Aunty Judy Johnson reflected on the upheaval brought to her own family by the Stolen Generations.
"My mother, brother and sisters were part of the stolen generations," Aunty Judy said.
"Out of 11 kids, only one was not taken."
She told the crowd of more than 100 people that her mother was tricked with sweets by a welfare worker and taken away in a vehicle when she was a child.
"My mum was nine years old at the time when she was deceived by welfare officers who were giving out lollies," Aunty Judy said.
"When the children approached, they were thrown into the back of a car and taken from their communities, family and country."
Aunty Judy said the practice of forcibly removing First Nations children from their parents caused much grief, but told those gathered that it "still happens today."
Wagga youth Audrina Pinney said "racism and cultural discrimination are still here".
"For all those children who didn't make it home, we honour them. So, let's stay strong, lead the way.
"Let's keep this fire burning and be black, loud and proud."
Aunty Isabel Reid, Australia's oldest surviving member of the stolen generations reflected on the meaning behind the day.
"It's always lovely to bring together people for Sorry Day, but sometimes I think do we really know what it really is all about?
"Or are we just sitting there wondering?"
Aunty Isabel painted a vivid picture of what happened during the Stolen Generations.
"Years have passed, but the memories linger on," she said.
"The girls were told to think white, stay white and act white.
"The boys, were given numbers to replace their names.
"The tiny little girls sat on the well waiting for their dads and mums to come and take them home.
"Waiting, and waiting.
"That's called the Stolen Generation."
Uncle Hewitt Whyman spoke about how his siblings were "kidnapped" from their parents in Deniliquin during the 1960s, and how a chance encounter years later saw him reunited with them years later.
Uncle Hewitt told of the hurt this had on him and his family, causing his father to "die of a broken heart".
He said Sunday's ceremony is to commemorate and remember the pain still experienced by the survivors of thousands of indigenous families who went through similar experiences.
"We are here supporting each other, reconciliation is important in going forward," he said.
"I encourage people to embrace that and if you see people standing by the way, to ask if they are okay, because that's important."
Uncle Hewitt also pointed out that there are now "more children Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in out of home care today than there was during the Aboriginal Protection Removal years".
Mayor Dallas Tout said the tabling of the Bringing Them Home report to parliament in 1997 triggered a number of apologies by state governments, including former prime minister Kevin Rudd's in 2008.
Mr Tout quoted an excerpt of that apology:
"For the pain, suffering and hurt of those stolen generations, for their descendants and the families left behind, we say sorry.
"To the mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, for the breaking up of families and communities, we say sorry.
"For the indignity and degradation thus inflicted on a proud people and culture, we say sorry."
