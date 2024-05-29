Teenage basketball talent making her mark at NBL1 level with Bandits

One of Wagga's brightest young basketball talents is making her mark this season with Albury-Wodonga Bandits in the NBL1 East competition.
Seventeen-year-old Caitlin Quintal was originally slated to be a youth league player for the Bandits this season, however she has so far played 11 of 12 games at the top level.
The Bandits are currently sitting on top of the ladder following their undefeated start to the competition and Quintal agreed it had been a solid start to their campaign.
"Yeah it is pretty good to start the season," Quintal said.
"Especially being the rookie year and playing all 11 games already, it's a pretty good way to start the season.
"Some of the games were pretty close and two of the tighter games were against COE (Centre of Excellence) and Norths Bears.
"They're both quite competitive teams, but still we were able to get away with the win."
Quintal is competing against some of the best players in the state on a weekly basis and she believes that experience has been extremely beneficial for her own development.
"Yeah definitely, especially being a youth league player playing up in NBL1," she said.
"Moving up from youth league it's quite a large jump, but it's definitely something worth doing.
"It's been really good being able to work with some of the best players in Albury-Wodonga and I'd probably go as far as saying in NSW, it's pretty good."
One of the star players Quintal is playing alongside is Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson who has been on fire this season for the Bandits.
The teenager revealed she feels very fortunate to be playing alongside the Opals legend.
"I'm living the dream," she said.
"It's honestly such an honour to be able to play with her and be on the same team."
Quintal has been coming off the bench for the Bandits and has more often that not added a few points when on the court.
The teenager revealed that she's still adapting to the level, however she believes that she's getting better with every game she plays.
"I'm still finding my feet a little bit," she said.
"But it's definitely becoming easier as time goes on and I'm very happy with how I've played already in the first few games.
"It's been good."
The Bandits have eight more games before finals and Quintal was hoping to retain her spot in the side for their upcoming post-season campaign.
"Hopefully we'll be able to make finals and I'll be able to play a part in that team and be able to play up still being a youth league player," she said.
"Playing up in the NBL1 finals would be so amazing."
