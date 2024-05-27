Battered and bruised Eagles hoping for turn of luck following double bye

Narrandera coach Mark Carroll is hoping for a change of fortunes in the back half of the season following a nightmare run with injury over the Eagles first seven games.
The Eagles got off to a dream start with a round one win against Leeton-Whitton and they backed that performance up with an admirable defeat on the road against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in round three.
However as their injury list has grown, so has the number of heavy defeats which has resulted in the Eagles losing their last four games by an average of 78 points.
Unfortunately their woes continued against Turvey Park and the Eagles were reduced to just one on the bench in the second half in their 77-point defeat to the Bulldogs.
Carroll noted the cruel run they've had with injury and he was hopeful that a change in luck was on the horizon for his side.
"We haven't finished a game off this year with a full bench," Carroll said.
"Hopefully our luck changes in the second half of the year, because we picked up another couple of injuries today.
"I think in the second half we only had one on the bench and last week we had none.
"Every week we've had nearly two or the whole bench gone by halftime, so I don't know what's going on there.
"Hopefully our luck changes in the second half of the year as we've got half a dozen pretty good players out.
"Hopefully we'll get most of them back after the bye which is going to help out with a few reinforcements."
At the top of their injury list sits captain Joey Grinter who last played in round four, while Blake Renet (round five), Shaun Light (round four), Harvey Odgers (round five) and Blake Gleeson (round six) have also been on the sidelines in recent weeks.
In some good news for the Eagles, Carroll was confident that the entire group should be back on deck when they next take to the field in round nine against Coolamon.
"All those boys will be back after the byes," he said.
"A double bye has probably come at a good time for us just to reset."
The Eagles started the game off well against the Bulldogs before Turvey began to run away with the contest after quarter time.
Carroll thought there were some positive things his side did during the loss, however he admitted that they are still battling to tie together a four-quarter performance.
"We are under no illusions from where we've come from," he said.
"But there is a lot of good things happening and we are working towards that, it's just a matter of hard work at training to make us a better team.
"At times out there we do some good things, we just can't keep it going for a full game that's the thing.
"I was pleased with a few things out there, we get passages of play together and you go jeez that was good.
"We just can't string full games together quite yet but we are working on that, Turvey was too good today."
Tomas van Buuren, Harry Pole and Brent Rose were among the best for the Eagles in defeat while Edward Puruntatameri was also impressive and he finished with three goals.
Carroll noted the efforts of Rose, Pole and van Buuren and he added that the whole team is taking steps in the right direction.
"Rosey is a good leader he did well through the middle," he said.
"Our ruck Harry Pole had a fantastic game and so did Tommy van Buuren off half back.
"Tommy is only young and we've got a pretty young back line, so they are learning every game and improving.
"That's the plan, just to train hard under pressure so these boys don't make mistakes.
"It's a work in progress, but the boys are all ears and they're willing to learn and get better.
"We haven't got a magic wand and it's not going to come in the blink of an eye, she's going to come with hard work."
