Saturday snapshots - A look at Farrer League's round eight highlights

Mason Dryburgh - East Wagga Kooringal
Mason Dryburgh proved why he was touted as such a big off-season signing for East Wagga-Kooringal with a best-on-ground display in their five-point upset of The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.
Dryburgh was awarded the best-on-ground medal in the game annually played for the Mark 'Grunta' O'Leary Cup after a dominant display in the ruck.
Most importantly, Dryburgh won the ruck battle in the middle and provided first use to the Hawks' midfield. It was that midfield battle win to EWK that proved so decisive in the victory.
Dryburgh also took a number of marks around the ground and even pushed forward in the third term to get on the end of a coast-to-coast play and kick a goal.
If Dryburgh can continue that form, he will have a major say in the Hawks' fortunes this year.
"I guess one, you get to revisit the team song. That's always really nice. It's great to get in and sing the team song."
Sometimes it's just the little things. That was Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett on Saturday night when asked what the Blues' first win of the season meant.
25 games
While on the Blues, Coleambally's reserve grade team celebrated a drought-breaking victory on Saturday.
Coly's reserves hadn't won since July 16, 2022. They'd lost 25 straight games.
But that was all of a thing of the past at home on Saturday when the Blues went on to record a resounding 89-point win over Barellan.
They'd only once been within 10 goals of a team this year so it was a nice turnaround.
While no one likes losing, I don't think The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell would lose too much sleep on Saturday night.
It was just their second loss in 18 months of football and one could argue that they probably could, or should, still have won against East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval if it wasn't for poor discipline and inaccuracy in front of goal.
Dig a little deeper under the surface and it was interesting to see some of their notable performers in their big reserve grade win over the Hawks on Saturday.
Todd Hannam booted seven goals in his return from injury, while Mark Flack booted four and was an eye-catcher.
Jack Brooks also got through unscathed and impressed the Magpies' coaches. Matt Parks was unavailable due to work but will come back through reserve grade soon.
TRYC chose to only bring one of their injured four straight back in so have some upside in the players that are still to return.
27 - Jarrad Boumann (EWK)
24 - James Roberts (TRYC)
19 - Kieran Emery (Marrar)
17 - Blake Walker (Marrar)
15 - Will Reinhold (Temora)
14 - Jack Harper (Northern Jets), Curtis Steele (TRYC), Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
13 - Riley Budd (TRYC), Jeremy Piercy (EWK)
Round nine - Saturday June 1
Barellan v North Wagga at Barellan Sportsground
Northern Jets v East Wagga-Kooringal at Ariah Park Sportsground
Charles Sturt University v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Peter Hastie Oval
Marrar v Coleambally at Langtry Oval
Bye: Temora
