Six things we learnt from the seventh round of the Riverina League

There hasn't been a lot of noise made about Joel Peters so far in his 16-game stint at the Bulldogs, however that could change very quickly. Peters most definitely flew under the radar in his first season at the kennel which was largely due to the star power of talent the Bulldogs had last year including Luke Fellows, Brad Ashcroft, Antony Forato and Andrew Emery. He was an unknown talent who according to the rest of the competition had effectively popped up seemingly from nowhere. However Peters is making it near impossible to ignore his talents any longer and his performance against Narrandera was proof of just how good a footballer he is. He finished with four goals and was arguably the Bulldogs best in an impressive victory. In a team full of well-known and emerging stars, it's one of the Bulldogs most underrated that's having a huge impact.