Six things we learnt from the seventh round of the Riverina League

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 26 2024 - 8:30pm
GGGM forward Jack McCaig celebrates one of his three goals against MCUE with Lions teammates Tom Banuelos and Tom Anderson. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Jack McCaig is proving to be more than a handful up forward for the Lions

The Lions forward is in a real purple patch right now and he continued his fantastic start to the season with another three goals against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. McCaig has now kicked multiple goals in five of the Lions seven games so far this year and he is GGGM's leading goalscorer alongside Matt Hamblin. Not only is he hitting the scoreboard, but more often than not it's at a time that's hugely important for the Lions. Internally at the Lions, McCaig has always been highly regarding for his insane work rate and I personally believe you'll struggle to find a player come off the ground after a spell more exhausted than him. Now the rest of the competition is starting to take notice and if you want to have any chance of defeating the Lions, nullifying McCaig's influence is a must.

