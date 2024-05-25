When what's old becomes new again

Good morning,
It's been a big week of news for not just Wagga, but the wider region.
While out for a walk last weekend, I stopped to watch a house auction (it ended up passing in) in Central. During the pre-bidding spruik I listened with interest, as the auctioneer spoke on the surrounds.
One of the things that has stuck with me from that spiel is the apparent shift in demand over the lagoon and to the northern end of the CBD as a result of, as the agent said, Fitzmaurice Street being re-energised.
Team DA has taken a look at the goings on of the main drag over the last couple of weeks, and the stories we've done on Fitzmaurice Street - some businesses leaving, others offering suggestions but not being overly fussed by departures on the strip, the $15.7m development proposal for the old Home Tavern building, the opening of Spare - have been lapped up by our readers.
They have been among the most popular reads on our website.
If you have the time when browsing our site, and have an opinion on a story you're reading or the issues it addresses, don't miss the chance to leave a comment.
It's a really simple process - as a subscriber, you're already logged in and ready to roll - and is a great chance for some community discussion.
Outside the Wagga city limits, among the bigger stories covered by the DA team this week are the proposed changes at Cootamundra's hospital, the shock announcement and fallout from a Junee preschool planning to close, and the impact of the regional bank inquiry report landing on Friday.
There's also been an amazing range of great reads from the sport team - there are too many to point out here, but if you haven't browsed our local sport page this week, it's time for a deep dive. You won't be disappointed.
Have a great Sunday!
Daisy Huntly - Deputy Editor, The Daily Advertiser
