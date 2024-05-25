The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Round of big scores as Waratahs, Aggies both bring up centuries

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 25 2024 - 8:46pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Griffith defence can't stop Sam Carwardine from scoring as Waratahs ran out 109-0 winners at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
The Griffith defence can't stop Sam Carwardine from scoring as Waratahs ran out 109-0 winners at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Massive scores were a highlight as the clear Southern Inland divide was on show for all to see.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.