Round of big scores as Waratahs, Aggies both bring up centuries

Massive scores were a highlight as the clear Southern Inland divide was on show for all to see.
Ag College hit back from their first two losses of the season in a big way.
At home to winless Albury, the university side made light work of their rivals running in 19 unanswered tries.
While their 121-0 victory at Beres Elwood Oval on Saturday was the biggest of the round, they weren't the only club to bring up triple figures.
Across town Waratahs came away with a 109-0 win over Griffith, who just have a right win over Albury in round one.
After a slow start to the season, with losses to Leeton and Wagga City in the first three rounds, coach Nick McCarthy is much happier with the premiers at the halfway point of the season.
"I think we're a lot further ahead than we were three weeks ago," McCarthy said.
"We started the season a bit slower than we would have liked with a couple of losses after some really poor performances to start the season.
"We were no were near where we needed to be or where we are now at that point in time.
"I'm really pleased with the way we've turned that corner and got our attitude right in the last three weeks."
After undergoing plenty of changes from last season, McCarthy admitted it took time to form new combinations.
While there were plenty of points scored, McCarthy was more impressed with some of their defensive efforts against the Blacks at Conolly Rugby Complex.
"We've conceded three tries in the last three games, and they were all against Ag College last week, so we've really set ourselves up on the back of our defence and made sure when we do get our opportunities we're using the ball really efficiently," he said.
"The biggest change so far from the first few weeks to the last four has been our defensive attitude and a willingness to want to be there in that fight for longer periods of time."
Waratahs are third at the midway point, two points behind Ag College after getting the better of them last week.
Tumut moved into fourth, three points behind Waratahs, with a 46-12 win over Reddies on Saturday.
Their success at Jarrah Oval puts them two points clear of Leeton after Wagga City completed a perfect first of the season.
It was tight early with the Phantoms trailing 12-10 before the Boiled Lollies started to take the ascendancy.
They ran out 72-15 winners at Leeton No.1 Oval.
Tumut have the chance to really cement themselves in the top four when they head to Leeton on Saturday while Reddies tackle Waratahs, Wagga City hosts Albury and Ag College makes the trip out to Griffith.
