Coolamon claims tough win on the road while Demons kick away after halftime

Coolamon held off a fast-finishing Griffith side to claim an impressive 14-point win against the Swans on the road at Exies Oval.
The Hoppers had a four-goal lead at three-quarter-time, however the Swans came home strong and had seven scoring opportunities to two in the final term.
Some wayward kicking in the last quarter proved costly for Griffith as the Hoppers clung on to record a 13.10 (88) to 10.14 (74) win on the road.
The trip to Exies Oval is one of the hardest in the Riverina League and Hoppers coach Gavin McMahon was delighted his side could secure such a hard-fought victory.
"It was just a cracking game of footy really," McMahon said.
"We started okay and Griffith just kept coming all day and fortunately we were able to hang on and hold them off."
Campbell Mattingly, Tim Coenen, Cooper McKelvie and Jack Rudd were among the best for the Hoppers while Nick Buchanan finished with four goals.
McMahon revealed they tried something new with Mattingly against the Swans and he thought he played superbly.
"He was outstanding there in the back line which is the first time he's played back for us," he said.
"He obviously saw plenty of ball given the way the game was going, but he's just a kid who's learning his craft and improving every week.
"He added another string to his bow this week which is really good."
Mattingly has played the majority of his senior footy for the Hoppers either up forward or through the midfield, however McMahon admitted he was open to continuing his temporary switch down back.
"Potentially yeah," he said.
"When they play that well you probably don't want to move them too much, but with the age profile of our side we are really trying to teach all our players all positions at the minute.
"Fortunately we are able to do that while we are still collecting a couple of wins which is always good."
Aiden Macauley, Joe Redfern and Oscar Perrot were also among the goals and they all finished with two apiece in the win.
It's been a somewhat quiet start to the year in front of goal for Redfern and McMahon was pleased to see him hit the scoreboard and perform well.
"Joey was awesome," he said.
"He played a bit of everywhere, he snuck in down back and he took a bit of time in the ruck.
"Then he was his usual handful up forward when we were able to get some decent service in there.
"He's been building nicely over the last few weeks so it's really good to see him have a good one today."
It was a big day for the club as Mitch Robinson played his 150th first grade game for the Hoppers.
McMahon noted how respected Robinson is at the Hoppers and he said it was fantastic they could celebrate the milestone with a win.
"I've only been here for a minute or two, but clearly from afar I knew what Mitch Robbo meant to the Coolamon footy club and the Coolamon community," he said.
"To see the boys all get around him and want to do the right thing for him today was just really heartening and a good reminder of the benefits of playing country footy."
Full Time
Coolamon 4.2 9.6 12.9 13.10 (88)
Griffith 3.0 6.5 8.9 10.14 (74)
GOALS: Coolamon: N.Buchanan 4, A.Macauley 2, J.Redfern 2, O.Perrot 2, B.Hodgson 1, M.King 1, C.Mckelvie 1; Griffith: J.Neyland 2, H.Delves 2, O.Bartter 1, K.Spencer 1, C.Kilpatrick 1, H.Northey 1, C.Cunial 1, N.Richards 1
BEST: Coolamon: C.Mattingly, T.Coenen, J.Redfern, C.Mckelvie, J.Rudd, B.Hodgson; Griffith: N.Richards, J.Rowston, O.Bartter, T.Baxter, H.Northey, C.Kilpatrick
A dominant second half from Collingullie-Wagga guided them a significant 83-point win over Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval.
The Demons actually trailed the Tigers at quarter time and they then found themselves ahead by just a single point at the main break.
However eight unanswered goals in the third term and then six goals to one in the last guided the Demons to a comprehensive 18.17 (125) to 6.6 (42) victory.
Demons co-coach Nick Perryman noted they were far from their best early, however he said it was pleasing they could respond in the second half to run out big winners.
"Tigers played really well in the first half," Perryman said.
"We weren't probably playing the footy that we wanted to play, but credit to them as they gave it to us and were the better side for the first half.
"We spoke about a few things at halftime and thankfully we changed a few things up and it clicked together a bit better.
"It was not a bad second half but definitely there's lots to work on."
Perryman revealed the biggest change they made was to move some players into different positions which was caused by the early loss of ruckman Sam Durnan.
"We threw a few magnets around," he said.
"Sam Durnan went off with a hit to the ribs or the lower back and he was out for the rest of the game so we put Jamie Mooney into the ruck.
"Then Noah Harper went to centre half back so we just changed a few magnets.
"I think it was more of an attitude and effort thing where we swung a few things around and the effort was a lot better which gave us a bit more control of the game.
Perryman thought Mooney played superbly in the ruck and he believed his influence in the middle was one of the big factors that led to their second half dominance.
He also noted the performances of Harry Wichman, Kane Flack, Ed Perryman and Blake Holloway in the win.
The Demons had 16-year-old Ashton Campbell make his first grade debut against the Tigers and Perryman thought he was good in his first senior game.
"He played very well," he said.
"He come on and did a few good things, he'll be better for the experience and he's definitely going to be a very good player for us in the future."
Full Time
Collingullie Wagga 1.4 4.8 12.14 18.17 (125)
Wagga Tigers 3.0 5.1 5.3 6.6 (42)
BEST: Collingullie Wagga Demons Seniors: H.Wichman, J.Mooney, K.Flack, E.Perryman, D.Johnson, B.Holloway
