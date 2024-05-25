The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon claims tough win on the road while Demons kick away after halftime

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 25 2024 - 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon's Josh Allen gets a kick away during the Hoppers' narrow 14-point win against Griffith at Exies Oval. Picture by Liam Warren
Coolamon's Josh Allen gets a kick away during the Hoppers' narrow 14-point win against Griffith at Exies Oval. Picture by Liam Warren

Hoppers hold off late fightback to claim impressive win on the road against Griffith

Coolamon held off a fast-finishing Griffith side to claim an impressive 14-point win against the Swans on the road at Exies Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.