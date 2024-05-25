'Frustrated' Temora win Challenge Cup as Gundagai fires late to break Tumut

The Challenge Cup is back with its initial holders after Temora finished too strong for Kangaroos.
There was little between the two sides at Nixon Park on Saturday until the Dragons were able to take the upper hand late.
Tries to Grant Hughes and Drew Robinson saw them kick clear to take a 22-10 victory.
The win keeps Temora in second place.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone feels they still have plenty more to give but was pleased to bank another two points.
"We're not playing our best footy but we're still winning games of footy," McCrone said.
"I understand that's not Kangaroos' best team but they've still got a fair pack there, and they are a decent team."
With the game never reaching any great heights, McCrone believes how the ruck is being officiated is a big part of the problem.
"It's frustrating the way the ruck has been adjudicated this year," he said.
"It was the same for both teams as they were equally frustrated by the end of the game as we started lying in the ruck like they were for 80 minutes.
"I don't think it's attractive football and if you're good enough to win contact and win the ground you deserve to be able to play the ball and that's not the way it's been adjudicated unfortunately.
"It's not just today but it's been a month of footy that it's been happening."
The two sides traded tries, with the game locked at 10-all before Temora finished too strong.
Temora now faces Southcity at Nixon Park on Saturday.
McCrone hopes the Challenge Cup will be on the line again.
"It will be interesting to see if Southcity challenge," he said.
"They should as if you've got a competitive team I don't know what message it sends to your team if you're not challenging and not thinking you're going to win that week.
"I do understand there are teams who are thinking you're just doing 1000 dollars but Southcity are a good team."
Kangaroos have now only picked up one point in their last three games to drop from first to fourth on the ladder.
They will be looking to hit back when they play host to ladder leaders Young, who will be coming off the bye, at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Two late tries was just enough for Gundagai to claim victory in a topsy-turvy clash with Tumut to move into the top three.
There were plenty of wild momentum swings at Twickenham on Saturday but in the end the boot of Will Herring proved to be the difference between the two arch rivals.
He kicked all five of his conversion attempts while Jacob Toppin only managed three as Gundagai took a 30-26 victory.
The Tigers looked to be dominating the clash after going out to an 18-4 victory before the Blues stormed back into the contest.
Malik Aitken helped spark the comeback as he completed his hat-trick to see the home side hit the front for the first time.
Blues coach Zac Masters then had them eight points in front before Gundagai broke Blues hearts.
Stopping an onslaught of fourth straight Tumut tries, Derek Hay crossed with around nine minutes to play before Eparama Navuki raced 75 metres to score the winner.
While pleased to get another win, especially in front of a big crowd, Hay is still looking for more from his side.
"It ebbed and flowed the game but we just have to play for 80 minutes," Hay said.
"We're coming into games, switching off, making poor errors, poor decisions and not even under pressure.
"We're doing uncanny things that good football teams and good football players shouldn't do.
"We have to get better and we probably dropped down a couple notches on how we want to play but to come up here with a massive crowd behind them it's good to get the two points."
It's the first time all season the Tigers have scored back-to-back wins, preventing the Blues from doing the same thing in the process.
Hay is now looking to consolidate their possession with games against Brothers and Southcity to complete the first half of the season.
Gundagai managed to take the narrow win despite the early loss of Jack Schubert to a back complaint.
