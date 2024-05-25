The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Hawks come to life with thrilling upset win over reigning premiers

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 25 2024 - 7:52pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal full-forward Jarrad Boumann sends the ball forward in their win over The Rock-Yerong Creek at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
East Wagga-Kooringal full-forward Jarrad Boumann sends the ball forward in their win over The Rock-Yerong Creek at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

THE sleeping giant of the Farrer League awoke from their slumber with a thrilling five-point win over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.