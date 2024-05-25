Peters stars as Turvey Park claims strong win at home over Narrandera

Turvey Park forward Joel Peters starred for the Bulldogs as they claimed a comfortable 77-point win at Maher Oval over Narrandera.
Peters finished with an equal game-high four goals and he played an important part in the Bulldogs 18.13 (121) to 7.2 (44) victory.
The forward last played against Leeton-Whitton on April 27 and Bulldogs coach Cal Dooley agreed Peters was an important inclusion for his side.
"Yeah he was a huge in for us," Dooley said.
"He's pretty underrated I think outside of our club, but he rocks up every week and plays a pretty pivotal role when he's here.
"When he's out there you definitely notice him and we were pretty happy with how he played today."
The Eagles got off to a fast start with the first goal of the game through Edward Puruntatameri before the Bulldogs hit back with the next two through Peters and Jesse Margosis to take a 10-point lead into quarter time.
The Bulldogs then got going in the second term kicking the first four goals before Kurt Dunn responded late in the quarter for the Eagles.
A late goal to Sam Jones just before halftime then saw the Bulldogs ahead by 38 points at the main break.
The goals were flowing in the third quarter for both sides and some more accurate kicking in front of goal saw the Bulldogs ahead by nearly 10 goals with a term to play.
Puruntatameri kicked his third early in the last quarter for the Eagles, however the Bulldogs then kicked the next five to extend their margin beyond 80 points.
A late goal to Kane Williams slightly lessened the damage for the Eagles as the Bulldogs ran out convincing winners at home.
The win over the Eagles is the third of the year for the Bulldogs and Dooley believed it was a good response following their loss last week to Collingullie-Wagga.
"I think today was one of our first four-quarter performances for the year," he said.
"We sort of addressed a few things during the week and we came out and everything that we addressed we did.
"We executed really well, so I was extremely happy with how the boys played today."
Despite having the majority of the game on their terms during the opening quarter, the Bulldogs only took a narrow 10-point lead into the first break.
Dooley said his side spoke about the importance of making the most of your momentum at quarter time and he was thrilled they could put on five goals to one in the second term.
"We said that we can't let what happened a few weeks ago against Leeton happen again where you give these guys a sniff and they really take it," he said.
"We put a big focus on making sure that we try and put it away in that second quarter and I thought our forward pressure was excellent.
"We locked the ball down our end of the ground for 10-15 minutes and then we put the score on the board which was good."
The only slight blemish on the Bulldogs performance was their accuracy in front of goal in the first half as they went into the sheds at 7.10 having squandered a few chances up forward.
While disappointed in their early inaccuracy, Dooley said it was pleasing they could turn things around in the second half where they finished at 11.3.
"You want reward for all your hard work," he said.
"If you are pressing and you are getting consistent points it can be a bit demoralising.
"If you kick straight and get the reward for the boys hard work it's definitely an uplifting thing.
"Then it just follows on with the rest of your footy, everyone starts to get a pep in their step and everything starts executing the way you want it."
Full Time
Turvey Park 2.5 7.10 13.11 18.13 (121)
Narrandera 1.1 2.2 5.2 7.2 (44)
GOALS: Turvey Park: J.Peters 4, W.Ford 4, H.Higgins 2, J.Ashcroft 1, H.Smith 1, S.Jones 1, L.Leary 1, X.McDevitt 1, H.Stapleton 1, W.Ashcroft 1, J.Margosis 1; Narrandera: E.Puruntatameri-Dunn 3, K.Dunn 1, S.Williamson 1, D.Quilter 1, K.Williams 1
BEST: Turvey Park: J.Peters, B.Harmer, J.Ashcroft, J.Guthrie, A.Emery, W.Ford; Narrandera: T.van Buuren, E.Puruntatameri-Dunn, H.Pole, B.ROSE, J.Absolom, J.Spurr
