Live coverage: May 25-26 weekend sport blog

In the Riverina League, Wagga Tigers will have a new look as they play host to Collingullie-Wagga on Saturday at Robertson Oval.
Narrandera makes the trip to Maher Oval to face Turvey Park while Griffith plays host to Coolamon at Exies Oval.
On Sunday, MCUE will welcome GGGM to Mangoplah Sportsground and the Goannas will be eager to claim the scalp of the Lions who have yet to drop a game this season.
In the Farrer League, Brocke Argus is one of three inclusions for East Wagga-Kooringal as they play host to the undefeated The Rock-Yerong Creek at Gumly Oval.
North Wagga are on the road and go up against Northern Jets while Coleambally and Barellan will both be searching for their first win of the season when they go head-to-head.
Round eight is wrapped by a clash between finals contenders Temora and Charles Sturt University at Nixon Park.
In Group Nine action, the Challenge Cup is up for grabs for the first time all season but Kangaroos have been forced to reshuffle their spine.
There is also the big clash between Tumut, looking to make it three wins from their last four games, and Gundagai at Twickenham on Saturday.
There's also another all Wagga clash on Sunday when Brothers, who welcome back captain Jordan Little, take on Southcity while Albury makes the trip to Junee.
The first half of the Southern Inland season wraps up as Ag College looks to hit back from two narrow losses when they host Albury, Wagga City are looking to extend their unbeaten start on the road against Leeton, Waratahs host Griffith while Reddies make the trip to Tumut.
In the Pascoe Cup on Saturday, Wagga United play host to Lake Albert, Tolland and Henwood Park also clash while Young heads to Leeton.
On Sunday, South Wagga makes the trip out to Hanwood.
