First Nations elder honoured for work to promote Wiradjuri culture

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 24 2024 - 7:00pm
Aunty Gail Manderson receives the Local Achievement award from Wagga MP Joe McGirr at the fourth Annual Seniors Forum at the International Hotel on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith
Aunty Gail Manderson receives the Local Achievement award from Wagga MP Joe McGirr at the fourth Annual Seniors Forum at the International Hotel on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith

A respected Wagga First Nations woman has received a special honour for decades of work with the younger members of her local community.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

