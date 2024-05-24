Tumut young gun out to extend good run in grudge match with Gundagai

Trae King is part of the new Blues generation looking to make their mark in one of the biggest rivalries in country football.
In his first season of first grade, King will line up in the centres as Tumut looks to make it three wins in four weeks against Gundagai at Twickenham on Saturday.
Coming through the Blues junior ranks, the local derby was one game King wanted to be a part of.
It's something he's really looking forward to.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play first grade, especially with Zac (Masters) and all the boys, who have been around my whole footy career," King said.
"To be able to play with them is pretty special."
He's expecting it to be the most physical game yet.
King was part of Tumut's Weissel Cup side last year.
However after the Blues lost over half of their premiership-winning side, King was given first shot at cementing his place in first grade.
He feels he's starting to adapt.
"It's quite quick but I'm enjoying it," he said.
"Each game we play and the more trainings we do, with Zac helping us all I'm definitely getting the hang of it as we progress through the season."
King is coming off his best performance yet after being named players' player in their 58-0 win over Brothers on Sunday.
Tumut coach Zac Masters has been impressed with his development.
"He's come out of our 18s last year and impressed me a lot in pre-season," Masters said.
"Last week I thought was his was his best game, he's been good every week, but he's a strong ball carrier and I think he's only going to continue to improve.
"He should get a lot of confidence out of that game last week."
After losing nine starters from last year's grand final side, Tumut had a tough start to the season.
However with wins over Junee and Brothers in the last three weeks, Masters hope some of the confidence the side has picked up can translate to more success against Gundagai.
"Some of the boys are really stepping up and I think a game like that (against Brothers) can really give them some confidence now," he said.
"We had some tough games on the road at the start of the season so they hadn't had the chance to play that free-flowing, attacking footy and realise they are the side I think we are, or are capable of being.
"It will be a different test this weekend but it's good to know the boys can play some footy."
King is one of seven players in the side who haven't had the taste of taking on Gundagai.
However Masters believes that works in their favour.
"It's exciting for us as a team as it can be a real kick starter with a good performance in a game like this," he said.
"Coming off a good win like that our bodies should be fresh enough to rip in on Saturday.
"It will be a big day down there and hopefully the boys are up for the occasion."
Tumut heads into the clash without Jordan Maher who picked up an ankle issue in the win over Brothers.
They will also be sporting a different look with special jumpers for Tumut Regional Family Services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.