The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Are public banks the solution to regional bank closure crisis?

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 25 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lola Cummins visits her local bank branch each week, however, the Junee bank is set to close its doors in 2026. Picture by Les Smith
Lola Cummins visits her local bank branch each week, however, the Junee bank is set to close its doors in 2026. Picture by Les Smith

Regional Australians could find themselves using a public bank for deposits, withdrawals and bank cheques, as a proposed solution to the regional banking crisis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.