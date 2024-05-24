Decision time: What to about Michael Slater Oval?

It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with your weekend reads.
The issue of Michael Slater Oval and the future of its name will be the hot topic at the next council meeting, Andrew Mangelsdorf reports, as what happens next will come to a vote on Monday night.
Where do teens, parents, grandparents and psychologists land on the social networks? Emily Anderson takes a dive into the thought bubble of banning under-16s from social media.
In case you missed this one yesterday, there's a reason why some Wagga residents have received their PFAS class action payouts and others are still waiting.
There's a bevy of beaut stories on the sport front - Courtney Rees caught up with Geoff 'Norm' Walker, who turned 50 yesterday and today runs out for his 500th game of footy.
For decades the Carroll Cup's best and fairest has simply been that, but on Wednesday it becomes the Marc Geppert Medal. Jimmy Mieklejohn has more.
Keep warm, stay cool, and have a great weekend.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.