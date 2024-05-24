Ag College not losing faith as they look to hit back from consecutive losses

Ag College are out to snap a two-game losing streak but having their colours lowered hasn't dented their confidence.
Aggies were unbeaten over the first four rounds of the season before falling short against Wagga City and Waratahs in the past fortnight.
After losing plenty of experience following last year's preliminary final loss, their efforts so far have only bolstered coach Tom Lamond's confidence as the season approaches the midway point.
"We're still going quite well, we're still in second spot heading into the last game of round one and if we can stay there it will be looking pretty good," Lamond said.
"We're happy with where we are at."A couple of close losses probably hurt more than getting flogged, as you know one more try and we can draw against City and one more more and we can win against 'Tahs but we're in a good spot."
After a 19-12 loss to Wagga City, keeping the unbeaten ladder leaders to half of their next lowest score in the process, Ag College were left to lament a slow start against Waratahs last week.
After their rivals jumped out to a 27-0 lead, Ag College scored the last three tries to get within six points.
Despite the late flurry of tries they just ran out of time.
"Tahs knew our game plan very well and shut us down so it took us a bit to work out how to counter that," Lamond said.
"The last 20 minutes we just attacked, we changed our whole game plan and went to a more backs style of footy, which we don't really play much at all, but once we got that going we scored three tries pretty quickly and another five or 10 minutes and it could have been a whole other game.
"Unfortunately when you let good teams have a head start by 27 points it's very hard to claw back."
Lamond is out to hit back when Ag College host winless Albury at Beres Elwood Oval on Saturday.
Meanwhile Wagga City head to Leeton eyeing off a perfect first half of the season, Waratahs host Griffith, with the Blacks chasing their second win of the year, while CSU will be looking to hit back from a big loss to Wagga City when they tackle Tumut.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.