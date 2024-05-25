The Daily Advertiser
Obituary

'An absolute gentleman': Police, family to farewell longest serving officer

By Blair Thomson
May 25 2024 - 1:00pm
Senior Sergeant Les Nugent worked his final shift in Albury in December, 2021, but remained an officer at the time of his passing on May 14. File photo
Senior Sergeant Les Nugent worked his final shift in Albury in December, 2021, but remained an officer at the time of his passing on May 14. File photo

A full police funeral will be held for an Albury officer who gave more than half a century of service to the force.

