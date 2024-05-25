The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Never seen anything like it': Rand bartender says locals 'sized up' celebrity farmer

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
May 25 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Wants a Wife star Dustin Manwaring walks into the Rand Hotel to meet local girl and love interest Sophie Trethowan. Picture by Channel 7
Farmer Wants a Wife star Dustin Manwaring walks into the Rand Hotel to meet local girl and love interest Sophie Trethowan. Picture by Channel 7

The day the television came to town, more than 50 locals were knocking on the door of the Rand Hotel at 9am, eager to "size up" the celebrity farmer who had caught the eye of one of their own.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.