Haggis fire scare havoc makes Riverina deb ball one to remember

This year's Leeton Scottish Ball will go down in the history books as one to remember.
The ball, while always an evening of excitement, had more than it bargained for on Friday, May 17 when everyone gathered was evacuated from the Leeton Soldiers Club late in the evening.
The Leeton Scottish Ball has many traditions involved each year, including the presentation of the haggis.
However, it was here that things went awry.
"It's not actually the haggis itself that is to blame ... it's the frame it sits on with the cotton wool that has essence put on it, which just seemed to really go quite big with the flame this year," ball organiser Anne Lepper said.
"Usually it's just a small flame, but as soon as it went under the awning downstairs, it set the alarms off.
"They blew the flame out, but of course the alarms had gone off so everyone had to evacuate.
"There was smoke there, so that's what we had to do.
"That was definitely something different for the night."
Leeton Fire and Rescue was on scene as a result of the alarm, but there was no damage and no one was injured.
It will however be a tale debutantes, their partners, families and guests remember for a long time to come.
Prior to the unplanned excitement, the debutantes and their partners took part in all of the usual formalities of the evening, including the presentation and dancing the Pride of Erin, as well as a routine choreographed by Sarah Morriss to popular song Murder on the Dancefloor.
Dancers from the Just Fling It highland dance studio performed, so too did the Leeton Pipe Band, while Addyson Russell and Jarvis Tiffin were this year's flower girl and page boy.
The guest of honour for 2024 was Reverend Derek Yu from Temora, with Sandra Williams the matron of honour.
"Yet again we had a fantastic group of young people taking part ... it was such a pleasure to have them participate," she said.
One thing is for certain - the 2024 Leeton Scottish Ball will be remembered in more ways than one for years to come.
