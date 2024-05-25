Measures in place for greater, smoother Sikh Games next month

With the 26th annual Sikh games just around the corner, general secretary Harpreet Singh says a focus will be to make the event as smooth as possible.
It includes plans to better control crowd numbers, an emphasis on the use of buses to minimise congestion, and a greater police presence.
"Everything is going to be the same as last year but this time we are going to have more measures to make it as smooth and fun for everyone as possible" Mr Singh said.
"Whatever we can do we will do."
Average numbers for the games generally hit the 35,000 mark and he expects this year will be no different, with the bulk of the action to take place at Ted Scobie Oval and the Regional Sports Centre.
"It's very popular with people from New Zealand and this year we may even have some coming from Canada," he said.
"Because we anticipate high numbers, we are pleased about council's decision on Doolan Crescent.
"The car park at Doolan Crescent will primarily be for volunteers and food preparation.
"Those driving to the event are going to spend a lot of time trying to find parking so we encourage attendees to park at the temple and take a bus to the event; they will be running every five minutes."
The Gurdwara Singh Sabha Society Griffith (NSW) Incorporated is welcoming greater police numbers following some incidents last year.
"Our understanding is there will be police mounted on horses, more highway patrol and additional resources being brought in from Sydney," he said.
"We know there was a drive-by protest last year and some other problems, but no one in the community has raised a concern about a repeat of that and we are confident this won't happen.
"We know its a big event but we are asking residents to give their support as this is a major boost for Griffith, with restaurants and accommodation already booked for the weekend," Mr Singh said.
"We also really appreciate the businesses assisting with this and we thank everyone who is supporting us to make this a great success."
Monies raised from the Sikh Games will once again go towards the Griffith Base Hospital, with $7000 donated from last years efforts.
Some 40 trade stalls and kids' activities will be set up at the oval in addition to sports fixtures.
The free event will be held Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9 - the King's Birthday long weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.