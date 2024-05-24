Kangaroos call on depth as playmakers take another hit

Kangaroos' depth will be put to the test after test after being forced into a major spine reshuffle following more injuries to their playmaking ranks.
Already without captain-coach Nathan Rose (broken thumb), the Wagga club now heads into their Challenge Cup clash against Temora without hooker Bowie Foster or fullback Jake Dooley.
Foster, who was named in Group Nine's Team of the Year last season, is set to miss at least the next six weeks after injuring his knee in their first loss of the season on Sunday.
It's another blow for Foster who was forced to miss their finals campaign because of a different issue in the same knee.
"I'm not having much luck at all," Foster said.
"It's been a bit of a shitty run to be honest but that's footy and the joys of it."
Foster suffered high grade two medial cruciate ligament damage when getting caught in a tackle in the loss to Southcity.
However it's unrelated to the issue that finished his season early last year.
"My leg just got caught in a tackle and I went out and my knee folded in," Foster said.
"It was pretty unfortunate.
"It's the same knee but a slightly different injury.
"This year isn't as long out so I'll be back in six to eight weeks ready to go for the back end of the season luckily."
Zac Graham returns to the side to take Foster's place at hooker.
Graham returned to the club this season and is part of why Foster feels their playmaking options are in a stronger place.
"We've got Zaccy Graham back this year and he's a good, experienced hooker and Zeiky (Foster) has played all of his footy at five-eighth so he was just straight swap for (Rose).
"It's handy to have good depth around the squad and good depth in the spine.
"It's really lucky."
Dooley will also miss the clash with the second placed Dragons after an issue with his badly broken leg from last year flared up.
However Rose doesn't expect he will be out for too long.
"He copped a knock on it in one of the first couple of games so he's resting up to make sure we have him fresh for the back end of the season," Rose said.
Jake Mascini has moved from centre to fullback to cover the loss of Dooley.
It's far from an unfamiliar role for him.
"Chook (Mascini) has played fullback a fair few times before and he will do a job on the weekend," Rose said.
Chantz Carey comes into the starting side on the wing with Khaileb Cameron-Panot shifting to centre.
Kangaroos suffered a 22-12 loss to Southcity to slip from top spot on the Group Nine ladder.It followed on from giving up a good lead to be held to a draw by Albury.
Rose is looking to see some more consistency from the side starting with their clash at Nixon Park.
"We had a decent start to the game (against Southcity) and I thought we were on top for the majority of the first half and then we just had a little 10-minute lapse, come up with three or four errors and gave away a couple of penalties to let them back into the game," he said.
"It proved costly going into the second half so I think if we can string a few 80-minute performances together we will be better for it."
