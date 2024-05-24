Minister backs program to reform DV perpetrators despite funding shortfall

The NSW domestic violence minister has thrown her support behind the return of programs to reform domestic violence perpetrators in Wagga despite funding and staffing shortfalls.
Up until two years ago, Relationships Australia operated Men's Behaviour Change programs out of Wagga.
RA Riverina manager of clinical and community programs, Carla Hall, said the 20-week programs aim to teach men to "build respectful relationships for themselves and others".
However, Ms Hall said RA has not run any of the programs across the Riverina for the past two years due to a lack of funding and staff attrition.
Nevertheless, she said the programs are currently in high demand elsewhere, with a waiting list of well over 240 people in the Sydney-Shoalhaven-Illawarra region alone.
While Relationships Australia doesn't keep a waiting list locally due to the present circumstances, Ms Hall said the organisation still receives plenty of interest in the region.
"We receive inquiries regularly," she said.
Minister for the prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault Jodie Harrison said programs like this are an important tool in combating domestic violence during her visit to Wagga this week.
"Men's behaviour change programs are an important aspect to our response to domestic and family violence, and I certainly want to be doing more in relation to governments supporting perpetrators to reform their behaviours," Ms Harrison said.
"So, I'm hoping for future opportunities to be able to expand our services in that particular space" including "potentially" in Wagga, the minister said.
But she argued it's important these programs are also "evidence-based".
"We're still in the process of developing [them]... because we still don't really know what a perpetrator looks like at the moment and we need to do further research [into that]," Ms Harrison said.
During a whirlwind visit on Wednesday, the minister attended two events for National Volunteers Week, including the fourth annual seniors forum at the International Hotel and a launch of the NSW Hidden Treasures honour roll for 2024 at the Riverine Club.
Ms Harrison also noted the Minns government recently announced a $230 million four-year package for its Staying Home Leaving Violence Initiative.
"The most important part of that package from my point of view... is the $38 million primary prevention strategy to be implemented in communities right across NSW," the minister said.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said he believes there is "a role" for men's behaviour change programs, despite none being run in Wagga at the moment.
"It's important that those programs be made available," Dr McGirr said.
He said it's key to address the behaviour of past perpetrators in order to help stop the problem of domestic violence.
Dr McGirr said perpetrators go on to have other relationships, so tackling their behavioural issues is very important.
He said taking this approach also helps stop children from being brought up with these attitudes and the problem being passed down to the next generation.
On Friday, the NSW and federal governments announced joint funding for a $47.8 million package, including funds to boost men's behavioural change programs.
A government spokesperson said the funding will go to a variety of places, including to 10 organisations delivering tailored men's behavioural change programs for Aboriginal people, culturally and linguistically diverse groups, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people with a cognitive impairment.
Funds will also go towards helping front line services providing support to women and children experiencing domestic family violence.
The funding provisions come under the family, domestic and sexual violence national partnership agreement for 2023-25.
Breaking down the dollars further, a government spokesperson said $25.6 million will go towards response, recovery and healing initiatives, while $15.9 million will boost early intervention initiatives and $6.3 million for workforce and sector capability building.
Meanwhile, under the NSW government's $230 million DV package, more than $73 million will go towards justice system reforms, including changes to state bail laws.
Another $48 million will go towards keeping women and children in their homes after leaving violent relationships through measures such as the installation of CCTV and panic alarms.
A further $48 million will boost the number of specialist support workers for children, while $46 million will help address causes of family violence and teach young children about healthy relationships.
There will be more than $13 million for workforce training and expansion of services offered by peak body Domestic Violence NSW.
