A brief look at stories of Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga's mayoress Linden Harding hosted a charity cocktail party at the Wagga Civic Centre raising funds for the Riverina Conservatorium of Music.
Wagga City Council voted eight votes to five to increase councillor allowances by the maximum allowed $500, to $11,000 per year.
Wagga Base Hospital general manager, Dr Joe McGirr, said staff shortages had forced the temporary closure of a short stay ward which has caused delays to some elective surgery, but he was confident that the vacancies would soon be filled.
Member for Wagga Daryl Maguire and Member for Riverina Kay Hull are pictured after presenting state and federal flags to the Turvey Park Brownies and Girl Guides Group.
A large crowd of Wagga City Council outdoor workers gathered outside Wagga's Civic Centre awaiting the outcome a dispute between council and union delegates.
Following discussions with its combined Schools Traffic Committee which included Wagga Technology High School principal, Bill Rogers and Mt Erin High School principal, Clem Welch, Wagga City Council will apply for funding to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Mitchelmore, Edmondson and Coleman streets.
Agricultural Research Institute employees, Neil Wratten, Brian Cullis, Damien Heenan, Greg Fenton, Peter Hawkins, Jeffery Evans, and Rodney Mailer were presented with long service awards.
Australia's Davis Cup captain Neale Fraser is pictured with Wagga's mayor, Ald Morris Gissing and others including John Mercer, Ros Deaner, Gordon Braid and Joe Schipp, inspecting the site of the proposed new tennis complex at Bolton Park.
Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife said he may consider standing for Federal politics, but the suggestion seemed a little premature.
Mrs Dikea Criticros, Mr Pietro Crivellaro, Mr Bernard Ziehlsdorf and Mrs Adriana Anderson were naturalised as Australian citizens in a ceremony conducted at the council chambers by Wagga's mayor, Ald Morris Gissing.
The Housing Commission of NSW has accepted tenders totalling $308,485 for the construction of 25 homes in Wagga.
A total of 32 teams have nominated for the Wagga Basketball Association 's winter competition being played in the Kyeamba Smith Hall supper room.
John O'Grady, author of They're a Weird Mob and 14 other books arrived in Wagga to visit his son Dennis, daughter-in-law, Jo and three grandchildren.
The success of Wagga-owned horses on city tracks continued when Jack's Doubt won the Steeplechase at Caufield and Feather Queen won her fourth race at Albion Park trots in Brisbane.
Work has been begun on a $250,000 building project which will considerably expand facilities at St Michael's Regional High School.
About 550 pupils completed Kooringal High School's 10-mile walkathon.
Wagga City Council has called applications for a building inspector to assist the city's newly appointed Chief Building Inspector, Jim Weeden.
A Wagga driver scrambled to safety before an 1800-ton goods train ploughed into his truck after it became stuck on the Urana Street level crossing.
Turvey Park ruckman Mike Daniher will play with South Melbourne Reserves this weekend and will miss the Southwest League game against Grong Grong-Matong at Gissing Oval.
